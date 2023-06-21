Yami fights his oldest friend in Black Clover chapter 363

On wednesday, June 21, 2023, alleged spoilers and raw scans for the upcoming Black Clover chapter 363 were released, revealing an exciting issue. While fans were somewhat disappointed with Asta's absence in the chapter, the upcoming installment is seemingly set to deliver in nearly every other aspect.

Particular highlights from the purported Black Clover chapter 363 leaks include the continuation of Damnatio Kira’s fight against the Black Bulls, who’ve shown up in full force. Determined to ensure Asta’s return to the Clover Kingdom, the squad is seemingly set for a massive battle against Damnatio and his angel soldiers.

However, what truly has fans talking is the long-awaited and highly anticipated focus on Yami Sukehiro and Morgen Faust’s fight in Black Clover chapter 363. Apparently being set up as the next major focus, fans can’t wait to see how their fight unfolds. However, fans aren’t sure what to expect either, especially with initial theories of Nacht teaming up with Yami seemingly overturned in this latest issue.

Black Clover chapter 363 seemingly prioritizes Yami and Morgen’s friendship over Morgen and Nacht’s brotherhood

Brief spoiler recap

Black Clover chapter 363 allegedly begins with Lucius talking to Yuno about how Asta isn’t coming even if he is indeed alive. This prompts a shift in perspective to the Witches Forest, where the Black Bulls are already attacking Damnatio. He says that as the right ones, the magic will tilt towards them, adding that Asta’s future must be preserved for a just and orderly version of Lucius’ world.

As the angel soldiers combine to attack with a huge beam, perspective shifts to Yami Sukehiro versus Morgen Faust. Morgen argues for Lucius being right, trying to convince Yami to be reborn with him and protect the country together again, like they did as members of the Grey Deer.

Black Clover chapter 363 sees Yami counter that he has his own squad now and that they don’t work together anymore, prompting a shift back to the Witches Forest. The beam attack is revealed to have been stopped by Trap Magic, as more Black Bulls, including Vice-Captain Nacht Faust, show up to fight Damnatio. The issue ends with Damnatio calling them foolish hindrances who’ve “given into the devil.”

The significance of Yami fighting Morgen

As seen in the spoilers above, series creator, author, and illustrator Yuki Tabata is seemingly setting up the next big focus in the Judgment Day fights to be Yami versus Morgen. This fight will also likely run concurrently with the Black Bulls versus Damnatio Kira, although Tabata could choose to focus on one at a time instead.

In any case, Black Clover chapter 363 does at least set up Yami versus Morgen as the next big focus, pitting the old friends against one another. As Morgen references in the issue, he and Yami used to be squadmates and friends on the Grey Deer squad. In fact, Yami only met Nacht through his friendship with Morgen and the latter’s eventual death, prompting Yami and Nacht to begin bonding.

Likewise, it’s an interesting choice by Tabata to have Yami fighting Morgen alone rather than being joined by Nacht. While it makes sense in hindsight, considering the appearance of Damnatio Kira, fans were expecting a two-on-one of the Black Bull leaders against Morgen. Again, with the appearance of Damnatio in the Witches Forest, it makes sense that Nacht is there to lead the Black Bulls as Vice-Captain.

However, this could also suggest that Tabata is prioritizing conclusivity to Yami and Morgen’s relationship rather than Morgen and Nacht’s. While this makes sense, considering Nacht held a dying Morgen in his arms and got some form of closure, it’s still an intriguing decision since Nacht and Morgen are, after all, brothers.

The most likely explanation is that Tabata, in fact, is not prioritizing Yami and Morgen’s relationship over Nacht and Morgen’s in Black Clover chapter 363. Instead, he’s likely setting up the eventual arrival and teaming up of Nacht with Yami against Morgen. This would give both of them their full closure with Morgen, while also addressing the Damnatio problem appropriately and logically.

However, this is all speculative, with the aforementioned events having yet to be confirmed with the official release of Black Clover chapter 363. Despite spoiler sources being historically accurate in their information, fans are always best served waiting for the official release before making any assertions about the issue itself or what’s to come.

Be sure to keep up with all Black Clover manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

