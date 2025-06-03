Yandere Dark Elf episode 10 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Yandere Dark Elf episode 10 is set to be released on Monday, June 9, 2025, at 1:05 am JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and various other Japanese networks, as per the anime's official site. Following this, the episode will be digitally distributed with English subtitles on HIDIVE and other services.

In the previous episode, Sakura Mochida successfully sold out her doujinshi copies at the event as Bell and Hinata helped her, along with Cecile and May. Moreover, Sakura received a job offer from an editor at a publishing company.

The episode also witnessed Hinata's angry side, as he confronted a man who was discreetly taking pictures of Mariabelle without her consent. Given how the episode ended, fans now await the release of Yandere Dark Elf episode 10.

Yandere Dark Elf episode 10 release date and time

Hinata, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Elias)

According to the anime's official website and the complete release schedule, Yandere Dark Elf episode 10 will be released on Monday, June 9, 2025, at 1:05 am JST. Yet, due to varying time zones, many viewers from global regions can watch the episode earlier on Sunday, June 8, 2025.

The release dates and times for Yandere Dark Elf episode 10, as per the corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, June 8, 2025 9:05 AM Central Standard Time Sunday, June 8, 2025 11:05 AM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, June 8, 2025 12:05 PM Brazil Standard Time Sunday, June 8, 2025 1:05 PM British Summer Time Sunday, June 8, 2025 5:05 PM Central European Time Sunday, June 8, 2025 6:05 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, June 8, 2025 9:35 PM Philippine Standard Time Monday, June 9, 2025 12:05 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, June 9, 2025 1:35 AM

Where to watch Yandere Dark Elf episode 10?

Bell, Hinata, and Sakura (Image via Studio Elias)

Anime viewers in Japan can watch the broadcast of Yandere Dark Elf episode 10 on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other pertinent networks, while the uncensored version will be streaming on Deregula. Moreover, fans in Japan can also watch the episode on d Anime Store, ABEMA, U-NEXT, and other streaming sites.

On the other hand, interested viewers from the USA, the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and other selected regions can stream Yandere Dark Elf episode 10 on HIDIVE. Additionally, fans from France and Germany can watch the episode on Animation Digital Network.

Yandere Dark Elf episode 9 recap

Cecile and May, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio Elias)

Picking up the events from the previous installment, episode 9 opened with Sakura Mochida, Bell, and Hinata attracting more customers to their booth. Interestingly, they also met Cecile and May at the event. Seeing Sakura struggling to keep up with many customers, Hinata urged Cecile and May to help them.

Eventually, the party sold out all the copies, which delighted Sakura. Moreover, a middle-aged woman then approached Sakura and introduced herself as Ando, an editor at Takeshobo. She asked Sakura whether she's interested in publishing her works officially. Ando also gave Sakura a card and told her to stay in touch.

Ando, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio Elias)

The offer overwhelmed Sakura and boosted her confidence. Meanwhile, May suggested they go to the plaza and take some pictures. On the way, Mariabelle demonstrated her invisibility magic and took Hinata somewhere else. She tried to tempt the boy with her bold gestures, but Cecile's interference spoiled her mood.

Afterward, the party clicked many pictures at the comic plaza, while Sakura thought Mariabelle could become a great cosplayer. At that moment, Hinata observed a stranger clicking pictures of Mariabelle without her consent.

Hinata's fury, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio Elias)

He was overwhelmed with anger as he approached the man and handed him over to the security. Although Hinata's furious side unnerved Sakura at first, she eventually found him "cool." The episode ended with Sakura Mochida confessing to Hinata that he was like a hero to her.

What to expect in Yandere Dark Elf episode 10? (speculative)

The group takes a picture at the plaza (Image via Studio Elias)

Yandere Dark Elf episode 10 has many directions it can take in terms of the slice-of-life nature of the narrative. It may explore more of Mariabelle's bond with Hinata, considering the Salesgirl Debut arc is now over.

At the same time, the episode may focus on Sakura's chemistry with Hinata, while it remains to be seen if Bell discovers Sakura's feelings for the man. Overall, Yandere Dark Elf episode 10 should provide viewers with plenty of fan service, enveloped in an intriguing narrative.

