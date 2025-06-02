Yandere Dark Elf episode 9: Hinata's heroic act wins Mariabelle and Sakura's hearts

Yandere Dark Elf episode 9, Salesgirl Debut part 2, was released on Monday, June 1, 2025. The episode continued the narrative from the previous installment and showed Sakura, Bell, and others enjoying their time at the comic event. Sakura was able to sell out her doujinshi copies and received a massive opportunity from a publisher.

Ad

Furthermore, the group met Cecile and May, who decided to help them. Yandere Dark Elf episode 9 also showcased a different side to Hinata, as he stood up for Bell during a crunch moment. Along with fanservice, the episode offered an interesting narrative to enrich the bonds among the characters.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Yandere Dark Elf episode 9.

Yandere Dark Elf episode 9: Hinata, Sakura, and others meet Cecile and May at the comic event

Cecile and May, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio Elias)

Picking up the events from the previous installment, Yandere Dark Elf episode 9 begins with Sakura, Hinata, and Bell attracting more customers to their booth at the comic event. Sakura's doujinshi sells like hotcakes, and she becomes happier than ever. Meanwhile, the party meets Cecile and May, who have come to observe the event.

Ad

Trending

Cecile notices Hinata and asks about his unusual clothing. In the meantime, Sakura has a hard time keeping up with the customers, who want to buy her works. Seeing Sakura struggling, Hinata urges Cecile and May to help them. Eventually, the party sells every last piece of doujinshi. Sakura is thrilled because she never expected her illustrations to get such recognition.

Ando meets Sakura (Image via Studio Elias)

Meanwhile, Cecile wonders whether this is a festival. Sakura says it's the biggest festival for people like her, interested in manga and anime. Mariabelle chips in and says Sakura has illustrated her project based on her and Hinata. She also mentions how Sakura has made the dresses.

Ad

At this moment, in Yandere Dark Elf episode 9, a middle-aged woman in a suit approaches the booth to meet Sakura. She introduces herself as Ando, an editor for Takeshobo. Ando asks Sakura if she's interested in writing for a professional publication. She gives her card to Sakura and tells her to stay in touch.

Mariabelle, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio Elias)

The proposal overwhelms Sakura, as she never expected to get such recognition from a publisher. While she's not sure whether she's going to accept the offer, Sakura feels it's a massive confidence booster for her. To celebrate Sakura's success, May proposes they take pictures around the plaza. Cecile tags along with Bell and Hinata to keep an eye on the dark elf.

Ad

However, Bell uses her magic to hide her and Hinata's presence. Yandere Dark Elf episode 9 then focuses on Hinata and Mariabelle's bold moment, where the dark elf tempts the boy with her gestures. Although they are invisible to the public, Bell tells Hinata not to shout as people can still hear them. Yet, before they can do anything, Cecile appears at the scene and stops Bell.

Hinata, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio Elias)

Following this, the narrative for Yandere Dark Elf episode 9 shifts the focus to Bell and others clicking selfies and group pictures at the plaza. Sakura feels that Bell can become a popular cosplayer. Just then, Hinata notices a man discreetly trying to take bold pictures of Bell with a hidden camera. Exuding a menacing aura, Hinata promptly confronts the man and hands him over to the security.

Ad

Sakura, who has never seen Hinata angry, becomes slightly surprised. Hinata says he started moving on autopilot when he thought a stranger was recording Bell without her consent. Although Sakura was slightly unnerved at first, she later tells Hinata how "cool" he was to stand up for Bell. Yandere Dark Elf episode 9 ends with Sakura confessing to Hinata that he's like a hero to her.

Conclusion

Yandere Dark Elf episode 9 was all about the main cast members having fun at the comic festival. Sakura Mochida was not only able to sell her doujinshi copies, but also get a massive opportunity to work for a professional publication.

Ad

Likewise, the episode highlighted Hinata's furious side, as he refused to let a stranger click Bell's pictures without her consent. Overall, the episode was a perfect combination of fan service and intrigue.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More