Yandere Dark Elf episode 8: Hinata and Mariabelle cosplay, as Sakura's hidden talent is revealed

Yandere Dark Elf episode 8, Salesgirl Debut part 1, was released on Monday, May 26, 2025. The episode revealed Sakura Mochida's intense passion for doujinshi, as she attended a comic expo event to sell her work. At the same time, she requested Mariabelle and Hinata to help her by cosplaying at the event.

While Mariabelle accepted Sakura's request, she wanted the girl to cosplay with them as well. Yandere Dark Elf episode 8 featured an interesting narrative, as Mariabelle experienced something new in Hinata's realm. Furthermore, the episode added a layer of complexity to Sakura Mochida's character

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Yandere Dark Elf episode 8.

Yandere Dark Elf episode 8: Sakura invites Mariabelle and Hinata to an event

Sakura Mochida in the episode (Image via Studio Elias)

Yandere Dark Elf episode 8 kicks off with Sakura Mochida lost in thought, as she can't fathom what to draw for an upcoming event. Suddenly, she recalls Mariabelle, and an inspiration sparks in her mind. She quickly sketches a rough illustration. Once she's done, she appears content with the result.

The next day, Sakura reluctantly approaches Bell and Hinata and shows them her work. She mentions that she has drawn it. Hinata and Mariabelle are overjoyed to see Sakura's doujinshi sketches. According to Yandere Dark Elf episode 8, Sakura has always been interested in anime and manga since childhood.

As such, she likes to illustrate different kinds of doujinshi. Sakura says that she wanted her latest work to be a classic fantasy. Furthermore, she reveals that she has chosen Mariabelle as her inspiration for a strong swordswoman character. Following this, she asks Bell if she could help her.

Hinata and Mariabelle check Sakura's illustrations (Image via Studio Elias)

According to Yandere Dark Elf episode 8, Sakura Mochida wants Bell and Hinata to cosplay the characters from her doujinshi and attend her booth. Yet, firstly, she wants to take their measurements for their costumes. Bell and Hinata head to Sakura's house, where the girl takes Bell's measurements first.

Sakura thinks Bell has the perfect figure. Meanwhile, the dark elf tells Sakura that she should also cosplay along with them. Although Sakura denies it at first, she eventually agrees. Yandere Dark Elf episode 8 then skips to the day of the comic expo, where Sakura and others are seen wearing vibrant dresses.

The dark elf wears the dress Sakura has specially prepared. On the other hand, Hinata has cosplayed a female character. After complimenting each other on how they look, the party heads to their booth. Sakura Mochida becomes slightly worried as no one pays any attention to her booth.

Mariabelle and Sakura (Image via Studio Elias)

However, she is thrilled when she gets her first customer. Eventually, the visitors stop by Sakura's booth to collect their copies. Sakura Mochida mentions that it's the first time that her work has sold so well. She is grateful to Bell and Hinata for their support. Following this, a customer asks Sakura for a special illustration.

In the meantime, Hinata notes that their dresses remind him of the time he spent in the other world. Furthermore, he realizes how passionate Sakura is toward her work. Meanwhile, Mariabelle is glad to experience something new at the event. She's happy to see the smiling faces of the crowd.

Sakura Mochida at the booth (Image via Studio Elias)

Seeing everyone around happy, Mariabelle urges Hinata to take their relationship to the next level. Yet, before she can do anything, Sakura shouts from afar, asking if she could help her out. Yandere Dark Elf episode 8 ends with Sakura Mochida thanking Mariabelle and Hinata for their support.

Conclusion

Yandere Dark Elf episode 8 showed a new side to Sakura Mochida and revealed her passion for anime and manga. The episode showcased Sakura's talent at illustrating a doujinshi, with which she entered an event. Undoubtedly, Mariabelle and Hinata were her inspiration.

