Yandere Dark Elf episode 7: Mariabelle and Sakura nurse Hinata as he falls sick

Yandere Dark Elf episode 7, titled Love and Sickness, was released on Monday, May 19, 2025. The episode followed Mariabelle and Sakura as they took care of Hinata, who caught a cold. Unfortunately, May and Cecile had to leave for work, so they couldn't help them.
Filled with wholesome and risque moments, Yandere Dark Elf episode 7 witnessed another fascinating narrative, strengthening Mariabelle's bond with Hinata. At the same time, the episode focused on Sakura Mochida, who told Bell about her "favorite person."
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Yandere Dark Elf episode 7.
Yandere Dark Elf episode 7: Hinata's illness makes Mariabelle worried
Yandere Dark Elf episode 7 begins with a scene featuring Cecile and May, doing household work on a fine holiday. Even though it's a holiday for most, Cecile is an exception. She heads off to work to attend an important business meeting. After she leaves, Mariabelle barges into their room and tells May that Hinata has fallen sick.
The narrative for the Yandere Dark Elf episode 7 then shifts the focus to Hinata, who lies on the bed, suffering from a mild fever as a result of a cold. Mariabelle doesn't know what to do, since she doesn't possess the magic to heal Hinata. She realizes that Cecile could have healed the boy with her spells, but she also had to leave for her office work.
Meanwhile, May reveals that she has to attend a collab with a streamer. Thus, she leaves Mariabelle to look after Hinata alone. At this moment, in Yandere Dark Elf episode 7, Bell wonders what she should do. She realizes that Hinata might require some light food. Thus, she decides to make some rice porridge.
She checks the refrigerator and finds almost nothing inside. Hinata mentions that he hasn't had the time to restock the essential goods. As such, Mariabell decides to head off and buy the grocery items herself. While looking for the items, she finds Sakura Mochida and tells her about Hinata's sudden illness.
Sakura and Mariabelle then head to a grocery store, where the store's owner knows about Hinata. He gives them some extra fruits, since Hinata is one of his loyal customers. Meanwhile, in Yandere Dark Elf episode 7, Hinata has a wild dream about Bell and Sakura, who tempt him with their bold advances.
Soon, he wakes up from his wild dream and notices Sakura Mochida and Mariabelle around him. They make him a bowl of rice porridge, which he likes a lot. The dark elf mentions that she couldn't have done it without Sakura's help. Hinata says he wouldn't mind eating a meal like this every day.
After enjoying the healthy meal, Hinata goes to have a bath alone. While having a bath, he recalls the wild dream from earlier. Yet, before he can think much, Bell intrudes into the washroom and hugs Hinata. Later, Yandere Dark Elf episode 7 features a scene where Bell and Sakura take a bath together.
During their conversation, Mariabelle asks Sakura whether she has a crush. Sakura fidgets, as she doesn't know what to say, since she likes Hinata. However, she only describes the special features of her "favorite person." Bell wonders if Sakura's crush is like Hinata's. She tells Sakura not to wait long and to tell them her actual feelings.
Moments later, Cecile and May return from their work and visit Hinata's house to see how he's doing. They are glad to see that Hinata is fine. Meanwhile, Sakura Mochida is on cloud nine to see May, since she follows her videos.
What's more, she is delighted by the fact that they are also from the other world. Yandere Dark Elf episode 7 ends on a happy note, with Sakura Mochida befriending Hinata's friends from the other world.
Conclusion
Yandere Dark Elf episode 7 witnessed Mariabelle's caring side, as she made a bowl of porridge for Hinata, with Sakura Mochida's assistance.
Likewise, the episode featured Sakura, who still struggled to convey her feelings to Hinata, whom she clearly loves. Overall, the latest episode had an interesting narrative, featuring the main cast.
