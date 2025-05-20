You may hate me for this, but Sasuke always had more potential than Naruto

The Naruto franchise is one of the biggest in the world, following the journey of one Naruto Uzumaki from village outcast to Shinobi world saviour. Beginning with its incredibly detailed storyline, the series features a massive character roster, intense action, intriguing adventure, heart-touching emotion and a number of other elements.

While the blonde's story is truly an inspiring one, when it comes to raw talent, heritage and tactical intelligence, his rival Sasuke Uchiha shines brighter. This may be quite a controversial statement, but simultaneously it cannot be denied. The dark-haired boy was superior in the original series and even in Shippuden, it didn't take long for him to match up to the blonde.

Naruto: Sasuke Uchiha boasted more potential in the series

Sasuke Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

To begin with, Sasuke was born into the fearsome Uchiha Clan, one known for their immense visual prowess. As such, he inherited the Sharingan, which he went on to master. Later in the series he also receives the Rinnegan, another type of visual jutsu that further enhances the user's abilities. Not to mention, he was naturally talented, being the incarnation of Indra Otsutsuki.

Moving on, Naruto's lineage bestowed upon him a naturally large Chakra reserve, supplemented by the Nine Tails' own within him. But Sasuke himself had a relatively considerable reserve, which he learned to control thanks to intense training throughout his early years. Quite a bit of the blonde's early power was borrowed and uncontrolled, but Sasuke's was earned through training.

True enough, the young Uzumaki made a lot of progress under Jiraiya's tutelage and did surpass his rival. But Sasuke wasn't sitting back, choosing the dark side and another Sanin in Orochimaru as a means to power. Just as Naruto developed under the Pervy Sage, so did Sasuke hone his skill by training under Orochimaru for sometime. Even in this, Sasuke may have been a few steps ahead.

Sasuke Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In comparison, Sasuke has the superior mind when it comes to tactics and strategy. As seen multiple times in the series, he possessed the ability to quickly analyze opponents' moves and devise a counter. This was evident when he battled Deidara and in his fight against Danzo Shimura, where his viciousness and quick thinking edged him towards victory.

Needless to mention, Sasuke has the advantage of Genjutsu, possessing both the Sharingan and the Rinnegan. He is proficient at Ninjutsu as well, hiding a plethora of techniques under his belt. Thanks to his Six Paths awakening, his powers were further enhanced given the Six Paths Chakra and him gaining access to all Nature Transformations and Yin Release.

All in all, Sasuke Uchiha's story and journey is a nuanced one and one filled with development. It is so engaging due to its complexity and him deciding what he truly desires towards the end of the series. His growth in power is largely due to his obsession to take revenge on Itachi (which changes once he learns the truth) and surpass Naruto. Simply put, this is what drives his power, not external boosts.

Final Thoughts

Sasuke Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

To conclude, Sasuke Uchiha had more potential when pit against his rival in the franchise. Granted, Naruto Uzumaki ends up arguably stronger when it comes to raw power. This is undeniably due to Uzumaki heritage, Kurama within him and his status as Asura Otsutsuki's incarnation. In some form, without discounting any of his efforts and hard training, his powers were influenced by external boosts.

However, the discussion here centers on Natural Potential and it is clear, from the very beginning, that Sasuke possessed more of it. He was naturally gifted at being a Shinobi and his future trainin coupled with his power-ups only bolstered what was already in existence. After all, he is the only one who can truly rival the 7th Hokage and that isn't without reason.

