Why Sasuke's Sharingan awakening in Naruto moment was more impactful than Sarada's in Boruto, explored

Sasuke's Sharingan awakening from Naruto might be one of the most iconic moments from the series, on the other hand, Sarada's awakening from Boruto was a hit-or-miss in all senses considering how he didn't even utilize her dojutsu after her awakening. This brings the question as to whether Sarada's mangekyou Sharingan awakening was even worth the hype.

While calling her awakening unworthy might be too much, it wasn't impactful when compared to the Sharingan awakening of her father. Not only did Sasuke's aims get affected after his awakening, but his attitude also changed and he became more mature. On the other hand, Sarada's personality hardly went through a change after her awakening, both in personality and potential as a fighter.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga series and has the author's opinion.

Trending

Naruto: Exploring why Sasuke's Sharingan awakening outclasses that of Sarada from Boruto

Sasuke versus Itachi as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sasuke Uchiha is the deuteragonist of Naruto and the only remaining member of the Uchiha clan after his brother, Itachi Uchiha, massacred the entire clan. This made him hungry for revenge and Sasuke sought power from his childhood to one day defeat his brother.

He eventually betrayed the Hidden Leaf Village and went with Orochimaru to master the cursed mark. He kept getting stronger until he killed Orochimaru and formed Hebi (Taka) with a bunch of Orochimaru's experiments. The purpose of this group was simple, to help Sasuke get into a 1-on-1 match with his brother.

This eventually happened in the Uchiha HIdeout where these two brother fought their fated battle. As expected, Sasuke was overpowered by Itachi but the lead shifted when Sasuke used Kirin to attack Itachi and destroyed the Hideout, thinking he had already won.

The last Sasuke and Itachi shared (Image via Studio Pierrot)

However, Itachi survived due to his Susanoo and was about to steal Sasuke's eyes when he was hit with his mysterious disease and started coughing blood. Instead of stealing his eyes, Itachi apologized to his brother and died, leaving Sasuke confused. After the fight, Sasuke confronted Tobi who told him how everything Itachii had done was to protect him.

This took an emotional toll on him, who killed his caring brother without any knowledge, and Sasuke's Sharingan awakened into a Mangekyou Sharingan as he wept. He changed his group's name from Hebi to Taka and made it his aim to destroy the Hidden Leaf Village which manipulated his brother to his death.

Sarada's Mangekyou Sharingan awakening (Image via Shueisha)

Sarada Uchiha awakened her Sharingan in Boruto during the Omnipotence arc. After Kawaki sealed Naruto and Hinata inside another dimension, he went looking for the protagonist and he eventually encountered Eida. His mental state made Eida think he was in pain and she, instinctively, activated her Omnipotence, which exchanged the personalities of Kawaki and the protagonist.

The protagonist, who was now branded a rogue, was cornered by the entirety of the Hidden Leaf Village. On the other hand, Sarada, who wasn't affected by Omnipotence, begged her father to save the protagonist who was being framed. This was the moment she awakened her Mangekyou Sharingan due to emotional stress.

Firstly, Sarada awakened her Mangekyou Sharingan at an early stage, as compared to Sasuke who awakened it later in his life. So, she could master her awakened powers at an early stage in life. However, things went differently.

Sasuke using his Mangekyou Sharingan abilities (Image via Studio Pierrot)

For starters, Sasuke's awakening was much more impactful considering how this awakening affected his personality. This awakening made him change his goals to destroy his home village and look past his revenge against his brother.

Moreover, this was also the moment when Sasuke's personality changed from a quick-witted person to a much more calm and collected one, which was showcased later in the series. He utilized his new powers immediately, not even giving himself time to get used to them, making his awakening one of the most iconic moments from the series.

On the other hand, Sarada's awakening was less impactful, to say the least. This could be due to her not even being aware of her Mangekyou Sharingan, but the peaceful environment of the Hidden Leaf Village didn't let her use her powers to the maximum, which made her Mangekyou Sharingan less impactful and sort of meaningless unless the author is planning something for her later in the series.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback