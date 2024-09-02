Yuji's death is coming in Jujutsu Kaisen, and it may be Satoru Gojo who ends him

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268 concluded the Sorcerers vs. Sukuna fight, with Sukuna's defeat at the hands of Yuji. The chapter also revealed that Megumi had recovered, along with Nobara and Yuji. However, the rather cryptic hints about Yuta's situation have led to much speculation.

Yuta was last seen theorizing about the effect of the numerous overlapping cursed techniques after he possessed Gojo's body. While Yuta surviving the entire ordeal was confirmed through the dialogue in chapter 268, many fans have noticed how the situation might turn around, potentially leading to Yuji's death at the hands of Yuta or Gojo.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo's thematic return will spell Yuji's death

The story of Jujutsu Kaisen begins with Yuji's grandfather passing away, setting Yuji on a path of saving and helping people, with the goal of being surrounded by numerous loved ones at the time of his death.

This message has been used to theorize the ending of the story, with many predicting that Yuji will end up surviving alone after his fight with Sukuna. However, this outcome has not yet come to pass. Yuji and Sukuna are established as counterparts through their common lineage, contrasting personalities, and visceral hatred for each other.

Although Yuji has grown beyond his hatred for Sukuna, even expressing a desire to give Sukuna a chance at life by absorbing him once again, it doesn't change the fact that Yuji is essentially a version of Sukuna in the current age.

Kenjaku's dialogue suggests that Sukuna and Yuji's existence will persist, along with the cycle of curses. Yuta's ability to copy Sukuna's Dismantle technique after consuming one of Yuji's fingers, as well as Yuji being described as a cursed object similar to Sukuna, points to his role as a "Sukuna" in the modern age.

Given their connection and Yuji's goal of ending Sukuna's curse and reign, it is possible that Yuji will consume the last remaining finger and resign himself to death at the hands of Yuta, who is possessing Gojo's body. Yuji's story began with him awaiting execution in a room full of seals, with Gojo sitting in front of him.

The story might end similarly, but this time Yuji is actually surrounded by the people he loves. This would tie back to his grandfather's words and his goal of extinguishing Sukuna's existence. Gojo might not return in person but he'll return as a theme.

Fans have noticed how the story's tone is currently too pleasant and friendly, so it is possible that Gege is saving a final plot twist for the end.

Final thoughts

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga is currently on a break, and chapter 269 will be released on September 15, 2024. With the manga ending at chapter 271, and three chapters remaining, it is possible that Gege Akutami will reveal a final plot twist before potentially announcing a sequel to the story.

