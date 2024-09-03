Yuji's final words to Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268 calls back to Mob Psycho 100's greatest moment

As seen in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268, Yuji Itadori finally succeeded in separating Ryomen Sukuna from Megumi Fushiguro's body. Just as Sukuna lay on the floor counting down to his death, Yuji approached the King of Curses with an offer that would see the curse live alongside Yuji.

As one could guess, Sukuna rejected the offer and chose to perish. However, the exchange that happened right before this offer acted as a callback from Mob Psycho 100 anime. No one would have ever expected Jujutsu Kaisen to have a connection with Mob Psycho 100, but surprisingly, the protagonists of both series are quite similar.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen's Wasuke plays a similar role to Reigen in Mob Psycho 100

Yuji Itadori as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As seen in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268, after Ryomen Sukuna was separated from Megumi Fushiguro's body, the King of Curses's residuals lay on the floor. Just then, Yuji Itadori walked to him, stating that they were the same.

Both Yuji and Sukuna were born with the burden of a curse. Hence, the monster that Sukuna had become was determined by luck. The reason he did not turn into a person similar to Sukuna was because he had his grandpa, Wasuke Itadori who guided him to the right track.

Wasuke Itadori as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

With this, Yuji implied that if he did not have a parental figure in his life, i.e., his grandpa, he might have turned into a ruthless being like Sukuna as well. Fans must remember that Yuji Itadori was an orphan with a power strong enough to punch holes in concrete. Had his life taken a bad turn, things could have easily gone south.

The reason one can say that Jujutsu Kaisen seemingly calls back to Mob Psycho 100's greatest scene is because its protagonist, Shigeo Kageyama, also had a similar scene. An esper from the past, Keiji Mogami tries to convince Shigeo that were he not surrounded by positive role models who helped him, he too, might have ended up being ostracized like him.

Shigeo Kageyama as seen in Mob Psycho 100 (Image via BONES)

Both Mogami and Shigeo were gifted with super powers. However, both characters end up very different due to their circumstances and the people around them. In response, Shigeo Kageyama asserted that he did not have to worry about such scenarios as he did have positive roles in his life. With that, Mob also expressed his desire to be more thankful for their impact on his life.

In this exchange, Mob was mostly addressing his master, Reigen Arataka, who, despite being a con artist, guided him and helped him stray off the wrong path.

Reigen Arataka and Dimple as seen in Mob Psycho 100 (Image via BONES)

When Yuji was speaking about his grandpa, he meant the same thing. Had it not been for Wasuke Itadori's guidance, Yuji might have ended up a person filled with hate. Therefore, both Yuji and Shigeo had similar positive role models in Wasuke and Reigen, who guided them into becoming good citizens.

