Zatsu Tabi episode 10 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Zatsu Tabi episode 10 is going to come out on Monday, June 9, 2025, at 10 pm JST. The latest episode was heavily focused on the protagonist, Chika Suzugamori, as she decided to travel on her own and enjoy new experiences while also making a significant amount of progress with her manga.
When it comes to the majority of the plot, it focuses on Chika traveling to certain parts of Japan and wanting to experience something special before the year ends as she reminisces about the moments she has shared with her friends. Zatsu Tabi episode 10 is bound to provide more of this and give some of her friends a central role once again.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Zatsu Tabi series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.
Zatsu Tabi episode 10 release date and time for all regions
Continuing what has been the trend of the season thus far, Zatsu Tabi episode 10 is going to come out on Monday, June 9, 2025, at 10 pm JST. The release schedule for several parts of the world is listed in the following table:
Where to watch Zatsu Tabi episode 10?
Anime fans interested in watching this slice-of-life series can give it a chance on platforms such as AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, and YTV.
On the other hand, international fans interested in the English-subbed version of Zatsu Tabi episode 10 can watch it on Crunchyroll. It is worth pointing out that they must pay for a subscription to get this streaming service.
Recap of the previous episode
The beginning of the most recent episode has Chika Suzugamori, the young mangaka, traveling on her own as she is still trying to come up with a way to execute her manga ideas in the best possible manner. As she is traveling, she remembers the moments she shared with some of her friends and the lessons she took along the way.
After enjoying these new experiences, she manages to get her work done and get her first manga volume published, much to her joy and excitement. Furthermore, as she is celebrating this moment, she decides to go to Wakayama to spend the last day of the year there and see the sunrise on the first day of the new year.
The last portion of the episode focuses on Chika remembering the experiences she has enjoyed throughout the series and the moments she shared with her friends, to the point that she thinks of them when celebrating the new year since she sees a group of ladies similar to them. This episode ends with her witnessing the sunrise and enjoying such a moment for her memories, which is the basis of the story throughout the entire season.
What to expect from Zatsu Tabi episode 10?
Zatsu Tabi episode 10 is very likely to continue with the adventures of Chika Suzugamori across Japan while also showing details of her life as a mangaka. Therefore, fans can expect a certain situation to play out where she wants to go travel and some of her friends get involved in the situation, as has been the norm since the beginning of the story.
Related articles:
- Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 10 release date and time, where to watch, and more
- Witch Watch episode 10 release date and time, where to watch, and more
- The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 10 release date and time, where to watch, and more
- Lazarus episode 9: An assassin is hired to go after Axel