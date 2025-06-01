Witch Watch episode 10 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Witch Watch episode 10 will come out on Sunday, June 8, 2025, at 5 pm JST. This most recent installment was divided into three storylines, although Nico was at the forefront of the three of them, giving a sense of consistency to these short stories.
The first one focuses on Nico trying to help Kara with a letter from her deceased mother, the second one is about helping a young man named Jun with his speech pattern, and finally, going on a movie date with Morihito. Witch Watch episode 10 is likely to maintain a similar formula, maintaining the series' comedic approach.
Witch Watch episode 10 release date and time for all regions
Based on the pattern of this debut season thus far, Witch Watch episode 10 is set to be released on Sunday, June 8, 2025, at 5:00 pm JST in various areas of the globe, with the release time of said parts of the world shown in the next table:
Where to watch Witch Watch episode 10?
When it comes to anime fans who are living in Japan at the moment and want to see this series, they can go to platforms such as JNN (MBS, TBS).
On the other hand, it is worth pointing out that there are several platforms for the English-subbed version of Witch Watch episode 10, with Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu being the most well-known ones for international fans. It is also worth pointing out that Hulu is exclusive to the United States, and fans will have to pay to get the service.
Recap of the previous episode
The latest installment starts with one of Nico Wakatsuki's friends, Kara, asking her to do a spell to piece back a letter from the latter's deceased mother. As they are uniting the piece so the protagonist can do the spell, it is revealed that her father tore it apart because perhaps he didn't want her to discover she is adopted. However, it is revealed through the letter that only her mother was not blood-related, ending with an emotional conclusion.
The second part focuses on a young man named Jun, who has a weird speech pattern because he grew up reading books to learn English. He wants Nico to do a spell so he can speak normally to the girl she likes, but she refuses, arguing he has to be himself. Fortunately, the girl was the same as him and ended up in a relationship.
Witch Watch episode 9's last part focuses on Morihito Otogi going to the movies with Nico and the latter using a spell to understand his emotions, showing a small Morihito. This allows the protagonist to understand him a lot better, with Morihito explaining that his ogre training made him a lot more stoic, although the episode ends on a very positive note.
What to expect from Witch Watch episode 10?
Witch Watch episode 10 will give this story more details regarding its world and the people surrounding it. Furthermore, people can expect the characters of Nico, Morihito, and Kanshi to go through a lot more adventures, especially those with a comedic angle.
