The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 10 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 10 is bound to be released on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 12 am JST. This EMT Squared production has maintained its structure of three different storylines per episode, and this installment is no different, with Ruriko having a very pivotal role as well.

Ad

The first storyline was about the protagonist building a rapport with the stadium's dog, Tommy, and her connecting a bit more with Murata and even learning his name. It also showed Yuki constantly calling Kojiro for big news. The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 10 is bound to maintain this structure while also offering more content regarding Murata and Ruriko.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Catcher in the Ballpark series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author.

Ad

Trending

The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 10 release date and time for all regions

Murata and Ruriko in the latest installment (Image via EMT Squared).

Episode 10 of The Catcher in the Ballpark is set to be released on June 4, 2025, at 12 am JST. Following the trend that this season has had so far, the episode is going to air in different regions all over the world. Below is the release date and time in different time zones:

Ad

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 8:00 am Tuesday June 3, 2025

Central Time 10:00 am Tuesday June 3, 2025

Eastern Time 11:00 am Tuesday June 3, 2025

Greenwich Mean Time 3:00 pm Tuesday June 3, 2025

Central European Time 4:00 pm Tuesday June 3, 2025

Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday June 3, 2025

Philippine Time 11:00 pm Tuesday June 3, 2025

Australia Central Time 12:30 am Wednesday June 4, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to watch The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 10?

Kojiro receiving the news that he is becoming a father (Image via EMT Squared).

Anime fans living in Japan who are interested in seeing The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 10 can watch this baseball anime on platforms like TXN (TV Tokyo) and AT-X.

Ad

Furthermore, those who are living abroad can watch The Catcher in the Rye episode 10 on Crunchyroll. However, viewers will have to pay for a subscription to access these services.

Recap of the previous episode

Tommy and Ruriko in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared).

The most recent episode begins with Ruriko arriving late at the MotorSuns baseball stadium because she fell asleep. However, she ends up failing to leave the dressing room because a dog named Tommy is blocking the entrance.

Ad

It is revealed that this is the dog trained to deliver the baseballs in the stadium. However, he has gone missing, although he ends up building a rapport with the protagonist despite her fear of dogs, resulting in a tender goodbye.

The second storyline focuses on the characters of Ruriko and Murata, with the latter showing her his wallet from the MotorSuns. The protagonist eventually finds said wallet on the floor and tries to give it back, but can't find Murata.

Ad

Murata reveals that she has been looking for her to give her back a few extra cents. A rather sweet encounter between them ends with Ruriko calling Murata by his name for the first time in the series.

The last storyline focuses on the MotorSuns players talking about their individual goals for the playoffs. Kojiro has to make a final speech, but his wife, Yuki, constantly calls him. However, Yuki ends up having a talk with Ruriko, showing how much she has changed throughout the season. The installment ends with the revelation that Yuki and Kojiro are having a baby together.

Ad

What to expect from The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 10?

Yuki as seen in the last episode (Image via EMT Squared).

The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 10 is bound to further develop this romantic comedy, especially considering that the latest installment showed a bit more of Ruriko and Murata getting closer. On the other hand, other people present at the MotorSuns Stadium are going to have a role to play in the story as well-

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin Tanza Kevin is an expert anime writer at Sportskeeda who endeavors to keep readers apprised with the latest news and trends in the genre via his content. The groundbreaking Dragon Ball series captured a young Kevin's imagination, introducing him to the entrancing world of Japanese animation. Since then, he has been a staunch follower of the works of many artists, including Berserk's creator, Kentaro Miura, who he admires greatly for his unparalleled work quality.



With a BA in Public Accounting, Kevin’s dip into the world of content began 7 years ago when he took up writing. Since then, he has written for numerous websites, including Nerdgenic, Stretty News, MusikHolics, and BookNerdection.



He maintains very high ethical standards in his content by placing a strong emphasis on transparency, and obtaining comprehensive information off the web to fully capture nuances.



Kevin has has had the privilege of interviewing several musicians, including metal band Stryper’s Michael Sweet, Bobby Blitz of Overkill, and Saxon’s Biff Byford.



When not immersed in the anime world, Kevin writes comic book scripts and books for his own projects. He also enjoys reading and watching football. Know More