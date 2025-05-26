Witch Watch episode 9 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Witch Watch episode 9 is set to come out on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 5 pm JST. Following the latest trend, this episode was a two-parter, focusing heavily on the character of Kanshi trying to find a job to pay Morihito the money he owes him.

Ad

The first half of the episode has Kanshi acting in a play of the popular Ottoman series, and the second half has him requesting Nico to cast a spell on him so he can do his part-time job a lot faster, with catastrophic consequences. Witch Watch episode 9 might give Nico the focus again, and perhaps Morihito as well.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Witch Watch series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

Ad

Trending

Witch Watch episode 9 release date and time for all regions

Kanshi as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Following the trend of this anime's first season thus far, Witch Watch episode 9 is bound to come out on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 5:00 pm JST in various areas of the globe, with the release time of said parts of the world shown in the next table:

Ad

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 1:00 am Sunday June 1, 2025

Central Time 3:00 am Sunday June 1, 2025

Eastern Time 4:00 am Sunday June 1, 2025

Greenwich Mean Time 8:00 am Sunday June 1, 2025

Central European Time 10:00 am Sunday June 1, 2025

Indian Standard Time 1:00 pm Sunday June 1, 2025

Philippine Time 4:00 pm Sunday June 1, 2025

Australia Central Time 5:30 pm Sunday June 1, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Witch Watch episode 9?

Morihito and Kanshi as seen in the most recent installment (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

When it comes to anime fans who are living in Japan at the moment and want to see this series, they can go to platforms such as JNN (MBS, TBS).

Ad

On the other hand, it is worth pointing out that there are several platforms for the English-subbed version of Witch Watch episode 9, with Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu being the most well-known ones for international fans. Furthermore, Hulu is exclusive to the United States, and fans have to pay for these services.

Recap of the previous episode

Kanshi as seen in the latest episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

The latest installment starts with a small introduction of Nico Wakatsuki's adventures, but focuses mainly on Kanshi Kazamatsuri, who owes Morihito Otoho money, so he has to take jobs to pay him. This begins the basis of the episode, focusing on the first half of him taking a job working as an action body double in a small play.

Ad

The bulk of the first half focuses on Kanshi trying to learn his role in the Ottoman play, although he eventually meets the actor he had to replace because the latter got injured and felt disappointed that his son couldn't see him. Therefore, Kanshi agrees to play the villain and the actor the hero, resulting in his son being very happy, although they didn't get any money for not following instructions.

Ad

Witch Watch episode 8's second part focuses on Kanshi doing a part-time job that frustrates him greatly, and he ends up asking Nico to do a spell to make him faster. She agrees, and Kanshi becomes so fast that everything seems to go by extremely slow, to the point that Morihito Otogi highlights how they don't understand anything he says. The spell lasts three days, leading to several comedic moments, and he eventually goes back to normal.

Ad

What to expect from Witch Watch episode 9?

Kanshi dressed as Ottoman in the most recent episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Witch Watch episode 9 is bound to have more of the story's comedic approach, especially regarding Nico's spells and the consequences they can have on people. Fans can expect a lot of character-driven short stories in every episode, which has been a constant throughout the season.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin Tanza Kevin is an expert anime writer at Sportskeeda who endeavors to keep readers apprised with the latest news and trends in the genre via his content. The groundbreaking Dragon Ball series captured a young Kevin's imagination, introducing him to the entrancing world of Japanese animation. Since then, he has been a staunch follower of the works of many artists, including Berserk's creator, Kentaro Miura, who he admires greatly for his unparalleled work quality.



With a BA in Public Accounting, Kevin’s dip into the world of content began 7 years ago when he took up writing. Since then, he has written for numerous websites, including Nerdgenic, Stretty News, MusikHolics, and BookNerdection.



He maintains very high ethical standards in his content by placing a strong emphasis on transparency, and obtaining comprehensive information off the web to fully capture nuances.



Kevin has has had the privilege of interviewing several musicians, including metal band Stryper’s Michael Sweet, Bobby Blitz of Overkill, and Saxon’s Biff Byford.



When not immersed in the anime world, Kevin writes comic book scripts and books for his own projects. He also enjoys reading and watching football. Know More