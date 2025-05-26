Witch Watch episode 9 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Witch Watch episode 9 is set to come out on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 5 pm JST. Following the latest trend, this episode was a two-parter, focusing heavily on the character of Kanshi trying to find a job to pay Morihito the money he owes him.
The first half of the episode has Kanshi acting in a play of the popular Ottoman series, and the second half has him requesting Nico to cast a spell on him so he can do his part-time job a lot faster, with catastrophic consequences. Witch Watch episode 9 might give Nico the focus again, and perhaps Morihito as well.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Witch Watch series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.
Witch Watch episode 9 release date and time for all regions
Following the trend of this anime's first season thus far, Witch Watch episode 9 is bound to come out on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 5:00 pm JST in various areas of the globe, with the release time of said parts of the world shown in the next table:
Where to watch Witch Watch episode 9?
When it comes to anime fans who are living in Japan at the moment and want to see this series, they can go to platforms such as JNN (MBS, TBS).
On the other hand, it is worth pointing out that there are several platforms for the English-subbed version of Witch Watch episode 9, with Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu being the most well-known ones for international fans. Furthermore, Hulu is exclusive to the United States, and fans have to pay for these services.
Recap of the previous episode
The latest installment starts with a small introduction of Nico Wakatsuki's adventures, but focuses mainly on Kanshi Kazamatsuri, who owes Morihito Otoho money, so he has to take jobs to pay him. This begins the basis of the episode, focusing on the first half of him taking a job working as an action body double in a small play.
The bulk of the first half focuses on Kanshi trying to learn his role in the Ottoman play, although he eventually meets the actor he had to replace because the latter got injured and felt disappointed that his son couldn't see him. Therefore, Kanshi agrees to play the villain and the actor the hero, resulting in his son being very happy, although they didn't get any money for not following instructions.
Witch Watch episode 8's second part focuses on Kanshi doing a part-time job that frustrates him greatly, and he ends up asking Nico to do a spell to make him faster. She agrees, and Kanshi becomes so fast that everything seems to go by extremely slow, to the point that Morihito Otogi highlights how they don't understand anything he says. The spell lasts three days, leading to several comedic moments, and he eventually goes back to normal.
What to expect from Witch Watch episode 9?
Witch Watch episode 9 is bound to have more of the story's comedic approach, especially regarding Nico's spells and the consequences they can have on people. Fans can expect a lot of character-driven short stories in every episode, which has been a constant throughout the season.
