Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 10 release date and time, where to watch, and more

ock is a Lady's Modesty episode 10 is set to come out on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 11:56 pm JST. The entirety of the most recent episode focused on the main four characters performing live for the first time together, which came with a series of problems for the band, especially Lilisa and Isemi.
Indeed, Isemi had to deal with her own confidence problems and Lilisa's lack of capacity to live up to people's expectations, although they managed to come through in their own way. Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 10 is going to show the aftermath of their performance and is also what is going to happen to Tamaki Shiraya's career.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Rock is a Lady's Modesty series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.
Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 10 release date and time for all regions
Following the trend of what has been the season thus far, Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 10 is going to come out next week all over the world, with the release time of several regions shown in the table below:
Where to watch Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 10?
Anime fans who are living in Japan right now can watch the show on platforms such as JNN (also known as TBS).
International fans can head to HIDIVE to watch the English-subbed version of Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 10. As is known by now, HIDIVE is a paid streaming service.
Recap of the previous episode
When it comes to the previous episode, it begins with Bitter Ganeche ending their performance, with Tamaki Shiraya highlighting how they make accessible music just to be successful. Once that is down, Lilisa Suzunomiya and the rest of the band enter the stage, with Shiraya having chosen the name of the group for them without consulting
It is also shown that Otoha Kurogane is wearing a very revealing outfit that she bought online, which belonged to one of her favorite drummers. As they begin to perform, the episode focuses the first half heavily on Tine Isemi's struggles to perform and her self-confidence issues, which are shown in the way she fails to keep up with the other girls. Isemi slowly manages to overcome her mental struggles by keeping up with Otoha's drum patterns as they agreed before.
However, the audience at the show is not connecting with their performance as Lilisa fails to captivate the people there with her guitar abilities. This results in her and Otoha lashing out through their playing, which slowly devolves into chaos and sheer intensity, with Shiraya contributing to the equation as well. That is when the band manages to make a difference in this performance and get a positive reaction from the people, ending with the four girls completely exhausted.
What to expect from Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 10?
It is very likely that Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 10 is going to show the main characters receiving the results of the "Battle of the Bands" and the aftermath, which is going to determine Shiraya's future as a musician. Furthermore, fans can expect Otoha and Lilisa to lash out at each other, as has become a tradition after their performances, and perhaps see a bit more of Isemi's growth as a musician.
