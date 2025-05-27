Zatsu Tabi episode 9 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Zatsu Tabi episode 9 is set to be released on Monday, June 2, 2025, at 10 pm JST. The most recent installment continued where the previous one ended as Chika, Yui, and Fuyune head to Hiroshima and explore as tourists throughout the path there, with the three of them connecting a lot more.

Ad

The bulk of the episode focused on Chika's struggles to come up with a compelling idea and inject emotion into her protagonist, with Yui and Fuyune suggesting that she use the experiences she has learned in this series. Zatsu Tabi episode 9 is very likely to show more of Chika traveling across Japan and having her friends involved.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Zatsu Tabi series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

Ad

Trending

Zatsu Tabi episode 9 release date and time for all regions

The girls are exploring in the most recent episode (Image via Makaria).

Following the trend of what has been the season thus far, Zatsu Tabi episode 9 is going to come out on June 2, 2025, at 10 pm JST. The release schedule for several parts of the world is listed in the following table:

Ad

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 6 am Monday June 2, 2025

Central Time 8 am Monday Juen 2, 2025

Eastern Time 9 am Monday June 2, 2025

Greenwich Mean Time 1 pm Monday June 2, 2025

Central European Time 3 pm Monday June 2, 2025

Indian Standard Time 6:30 pm Monday June 2, 2025

Philippine Time 9 pm Monday June 2, 2025

Australia Central Time 10:30 pm Monday June 2, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Zatsu Tabi episode 9?

Yui and Fuyune as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Makaria).

Anime fans interested in watching this slice-of-life series can give it a chance on platforms such as AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, and YTV.

Ad

On the other hand, international fans interested in the English-subbed version of Zatsu Tabi episode 9 can watch it on Crunchyroll. It is worth pointing out that they must pay for a subscription to get this streaming service.

Recap of the previous episode

Chika as seen in the latest installment (Image via Makaria).

The most recent episode starts where the latest one left off. Chika Suzugamori goes to Hiroshima with her friend Yui and her fellow mangaka senior, Fuyune. She sets up the mission given by her editor to explore during this travel and come up with an idea that can impress readers in her manga draft, which is something that becomes the basis of the episode.

Ad

As has been the case throughout this season, the trio has a lot of new experiences and also shows Yui and Fuyune bonding, with the latter revealing that Chika became her assistant when the protagonist was in her first year of high school. Furthermore, thanks to Yui's smart interpretation of Fuyune's comments, they explain to Chika that she needs to give her main characters the feelings she experienced in these travels.

Ad

During the last portion of the episode, as they are journeying across several places to rest, eat, and explore as tourists, Chika comes to the realization that she didn't come up with any ideas for her draft. However, her friends point out that she must use what she has gone through in her work and inject it into her stories, such as the event of this episode, where their train stopped because it ran over an animal, giving the protagonist a sense of ease.

Ad

What to expect from Zatsu Tabi episode 9?

Chika in the most recent episode (Image via Makaria).

Zatsu Tabi episode 9 is bound to show a lot more of Chika's adventures as a struggling mangaka and also her traveling somewhere else to connect and find inspiration. Furthermore, people can expect some of her friends to be involved in the story, which has been a constant throughout the season.

Ad

Related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin Tanza Kevin is an expert anime writer at Sportskeeda who endeavors to keep readers apprised with the latest news and trends in the genre via his content. The groundbreaking Dragon Ball series captured a young Kevin's imagination, introducing him to the entrancing world of Japanese animation. Since then, he has been a staunch follower of the works of many artists, including Berserk's creator, Kentaro Miura, who he admires greatly for his unparalleled work quality.



With a BA in Public Accounting, Kevin’s dip into the world of content began 7 years ago when he took up writing. Since then, he has written for numerous websites, including Nerdgenic, Stretty News, MusikHolics, and BookNerdection.



He maintains very high ethical standards in his content by placing a strong emphasis on transparency, and obtaining comprehensive information off the web to fully capture nuances.



Kevin has has had the privilege of interviewing several musicians, including metal band Stryper’s Michael Sweet, Bobby Blitz of Overkill, and Saxon’s Biff Byford.



When not immersed in the anime world, Kevin writes comic book scripts and books for his own projects. He also enjoys reading and watching football. Know More