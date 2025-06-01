Lazarus episode 9: An assassin is hired to go after Axel

Lazarus episode 9 was released on June 1, 2025, with the story this time around giving a lot of focus to Axel's past. This episode also attempted to show the consequences of the team rescuing Christine, since the Pentagon wants to shut them down because they have potentially caused an international conflict.

The bulk of the Lazarus episode 9 focuses on this aspect, although things take a turn when it is revealed that Skinner has released a new video stating that he will be the first to die in the coming ten days. Furthermore, the installment also shows the assassin who was hired to go after Axel, and ends with that cliffhanger.

Lazarus episode 9: The Pentagon wants to close down the team

Lazarus episode 9 opens with the introduction of HQ, who is one of the main focuses of the episode, as he eats steak and walks down the street. Here, Studio MAPPA showcases a straightforward animation that depicts people dying around him, thus highlighting his dangerous nature and also serving as a small element of foreshadowing for the remainder of the episode.

Later, the focus shifts to the main characters, with Eleina seeing that Christine has woken up. They proceed to talk about what happened. As this is happening, Axel and Doug have a conversation regarding how they are very likely to be murdered once their job is complete, since they have too much information regarding Skinner and the background of the Hapna drug.

The episode then turns to Abel and Hersch heading to a meeting with the Pentagon. The authorities want to shut down the team after potentially causing an international conflict while rescuing Christine. It is revealed that Leland is a spy for them. Mysteries regarding Axel's past are shown as well. The team was saved because of a new Skinner video where he highlights how he is going to be the first one to die within ten days.

Lazarus episode 9: The hunt for Axel begins

As Leland is taken back by Hersch since the situation ended well, there is a man in the Pentagon who seems to know more about Axel's past and wants to take him down. This results in a meeting with HQ. Here, it is revealed that this mysterious man is not the real assassin, but someone to reach out to him. However, they also want a small test to prove his mettle.

That is when Lazarus episode 9 shows several dynamic action scenes of the assassin taking care of multiple men with a lot of ease. As this concludes, HQ shows up and explains to the assassin that Axel is going to be his next target, thus ending the installment.

Final thoughts

Lazarus episode 9 showed some of the consequences of the team in the previous installment, especially regarding what it took to rescue Christine. Furthermore, it highlights the importance of Axel's past in the story since he has become a central focus, especially now with the assassin going after him.

