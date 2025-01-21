Zenshu episode 3 review: The first change in the timeline of A Tale of Perishing

Zenshu episode 3 was released on January 19, 2025. The episode featured the first alteration in the timeline of the fantasy world as a Void attacked the town. This change might be due to Natsuko's intervention since she was transported to this fantasy world. Fortunately, this might also change the future timeline, where the Hero falls into despair.

On the other hand, the episode continued its beautiful animation and introduced a new monster through Natsuko's powers, which might be a reference from a game. However, one crucial point of the episode was Memmeln's enigma, as she might be the one who lured the Void into the town. So, the episode was packed with new information.

Zenshu episode 3 review: Natsuko's acts affect the timeline of A Tale of Perishing

Zenshu episode 3 saw the commencement of the Harvest Festival as everyone celebrated a good harvest for the year. The Nine Soldiers also prepared for this festival and wore new clothes. On the other hand, Luke was worried that the Voids might attack them anytime.

However, Natsuko assured him that according to the movie's timeline, the next Void would attack on a rainy day. Before this day, everything Natsuko had predicted was right on the dot (as she had witnessed the events of this world through an anime film).

Natsuko's powers as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

However, the unexpected happened as a Void snuck through the town, taking the appearance of a priest. However, Natsuko was able to easily subdue the calamity, although the same thing was supposed to happen on a rainy day. Even though there weren't any calamities during the Void's raid, the incident did make the thought of Natsuko's appearance emerge, thus changing the timeline of A Tale of Perishing.

As she has helped the Nine Soldiers avoid calamities (preventing the death of Unio and many others), bigger calamities are emerging. This might ensure a future where the Hero's powers might not be of much use to the town, and the development might see Natsuko becoming the true Hero (which also fits her 'female protagonist' title).

Zenshu episode 3 review: The enigma around Memmeln and 'possibly' a game reference

Memmeln as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Another big mystery introduced in Zenshu episode 3 was the mystery of Memmeln, one of the Nine Soldiers. While everyone was enjoying the harvest festival, Memmeln's allies asked her to accompany them to the choir. However, before the Void entered the main district, Memmeln was seen in the back allies, doing something to a Void.

All these confirmed that she might not be what meets the eye, and her character might be hiding some dark truths. In this case, a normal development might be to make Memmeln another isekai-ed character (who might be trying her best to defeat Natsuko so that they wouldn't return to the human world). Moreover, Memmeln also didn't enjoy local customs like Natsuko, which supports this claim.

On the other hand, Zenshu episode 3 continued the breathtaking animation. It also introduced new characters like Destiny, whose character design was 'unique' and different from others. However, Natsuko's drawing of the Serval Cat Mask was of more interest in this episode.

The drawing resembled the character King from the Tekken franchise. Just like the Tekken character, the drawing had a human body with a cat mask. So, Studio MAPPA might have paid homage to one of the most iconic game characters in Zenshu episode 3.

Final thoughts

Zenshu episode 3 was a nice lore dump for the anime-original series, which also hinted that the story might not be 'just another isekai series.' Natsuko's interference in the world of A Tale of Perishing might finally be showing its effects, and with Memmeln's hidden identity, fans might be up for a treat in the future.

