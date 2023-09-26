Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead becomes a laughing stock following indefinite hiatus

Zom 100's story since it started back in July has been in a downward spiral: what was initially one of the most popular anime debuts this summer became a very inconsistent series because of the release schedule. The series has suffered a lot of delays because of production problems with the company, Bug Films, and now there has been confirmation of an indefinite hiatus.

This is, of course, a huge cause for concern for all the people who have watched and enjoyed Zom 100, but the constant delays are a very good example of how anime studios in Japan are often overworked. Considering how the anime industry and its fandom have become a lot more focused on animation, the demands have become a lot greater, and many different studios, such as Bug Films, are starting to pay a huge toll because of it.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead and its recent hiatus

To put things into perspective regarding how many delays the Zom 100 anime has had, it's worth remembering that the final episode of the season was going to come out on September 24. Due to the several instances where episodes had to be delayed, there are still three episodes left to be released, and now there is confirmation that there is going to be an indefinite hiatus.

This is naturally a huge shame for the series, as it started quite strong in early July, gaining a lot of traction on social media and streaming platforms, but the delays stopped the anime's momentum. As of right now, there is no clarity as to when the series is coming back, if it's going to come back, or if it's just canceled, which would, of course, be a huge cause for disappointment.

Sadly, this is a normal progression from the higher demands of animation quality in the anime industry and how animation studios have been overworked. This started to surface with Studio MAPPA, arguably the most popular animation house these days and the home of Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan, and Chainsaw Man, and how most of their staff have been extremely overworked to deliver their projects, which has concerned a lot of fans.

The premise and appeal of the series

Akira Tendo is in his mid-20s and hates his life: his love life is non-existent, his job is boring, and he doesn't have any significant motivation to live on. However, then a zombie apocalypse takes place, and Akira realizes that he doesn't have to go to work anymore and can do what he wants before he dies, which is the premise of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead: to do everything he ever wanted in this lawless version of Japan.

Before the constant delays, the series had a lot of hype and surpassed a lot of expectations because of the high-quality animation, and Akira's premise was very relatable. However, this inconsistency with the release schedule has led to some people losing interest, and now there is no certainty about what is going to happen with this series.

Final thoughts

Zom 100 is certainly one of the most promising anime series this year, and its season ended up being a disappointment for reasons that have nothing to do with the story. Sadly, there is no certainty about what is going to happen next with this zombie anime, but let's hope for a positive outcome for fans of the series. It would also be befitting of the series to not overwork the staff at Bug Films.

