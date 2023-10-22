Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead - How did Akira manage to defeat the zombified shark? Explained

Initially introduced as an ardent worker who gradually became entangled in the corporate rat race, the protagonist of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, Akira Tendou, ultimately reveals himself to be a symbol of freedom in a physical form.

Amidst the exploration of gore themes and grim fates, the anime portrays Akira’s iron-clad willpower, demonstrating that he can overcome anything, including a zombified shark. Up to this point in Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, no creature has been as hideous and powerful as the monstrous shark that Akira and his friends faced in episode 6.

Confronting such a creature typically requires a substantial amount of firepower, as seen in classic Hollywood films. However, in the protagonist's case, all he needed was a single, decisive blow to turn the tables instantly. This showcases Akira’s remarkable resilience and resourcefulness in the face of daunting challenges.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead showcases how a shark’s electroreception could also prove fatal to them

Shizuka finds the zombiefied shark's weakness, as seen in Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 5 (Image via Bug Films)

Sharks, the fierce-finned predators ruling the oceans, are one of nature’s most deadly beings that no one would want to encounter ever in their life. Though they have an arsenal of capabilities, one of the most unique and finely tuned strengths is their ability to detect currents through their unique sense called electroreception.

They are capable of detecting currents as small as a millionth of a volt, even from thousands of miles away (1,600 kilometers), and it also depends on how powerful these currents are. The electroreceptors in sharks are located around their lower jaws and snouts, which are visible as tiny blackhead-like dots called ampullae de Lorenzini.

Using this knowledge to her advantage, Shizuka Mikazuki came up with a brilliant yet risky plan in a span of a few minutes, while Akira tried to buy some time by keeping the zombified shark busy. Realizing how the greatest feats could also be someone’s major weakness, the former concocted a plan to discharge two batteries near the ampullae de Lorenzini.

Akira defeats the shark with a single punch, as seen in Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 5 (Image via Bug films)

After getting the batteries from Shizuka, Akira delivered a massive blow to the shark’s stout that instantly eliminated the creature. This move was a spontaneous gamble, as Akira and Shizuka didn’t know whether it would be effective, considering that the shark had been zombified, and its organs and senses might have deteriorated over time.

However, they got lucky indeed as the plan worked. Akira even gave his move the name “Crackle Thunder,” which Shizuka considered somewhat underwhelming. The visual depiction of both Akira and the zombified shark being covered in lightning bolts running across them created a striking visual effect, giving the iconic one-punch move to the anime universe.

Nevertheless, Akira wouldn’t have pulled off such a bold feat without Shizuka’s strategic thinking and Kencho’s deliberate acts of putting himself in harm’s way to ensure his friend’s safety. Their combined efforts played a crucial role in the success of this bold accomplishment.

Initially, Shizuka hesitated at the idea of forming an alliance in the zombie-ravaged world, as her analytical judgment led her to believe it might increase the likelihood of danger. However, as she eventually teamed up with Akira and Kenchoat at the start of their journey, she came to realize that her initial reservations were unfounded.

Now, with the addition of Beatrix, their group has grown larger, and Shizuka believes that the adventures will become even more enriching and exciting.

