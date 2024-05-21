Zoro and Brook could be the Gorosei's biggest threats in One Piece, and an iconic Alabasta scene all but confirms it

A new One Piece theory suggests that Roronoa Zoro and Brook could be key figures to face the Gorosei. This is because of a technique that swordsmen can learn, based on the battle that the former had against Mr. 1 in the Alabasta arc. But both Zoro and Brook are the two sole members of the Straw Hats crew who are swordsmen and could, in theory, reach this state to hurt an enemy's soul. This could be key since the members of the Gorosei don't seem to be human.

Furthermore, this could connect to the lessons that Zoro learned from his master long before the beginning of One Piece and could also give the character of Brook much-needed relevance in the upcoming battles. This concept of being able to "cut nothing", as Zoro's master stated, could be inspired by some beliefs in the Hindu religion, which is a common practice by author Eiichiro Oda to get ideas for his series.

A new One Piece theory explains how Zoro and Brook could be pivotal in defeating the Gorosei

This theory is based on the fight Zoro had with Mr. 1 in the Alabasta arc and how he reached the state his master told him of being able to "cut nothing", which referred to reaching a state of clarity far above the most normal one. Some fans believe that this concept could be inspired by "Vedanta", which is a concept in the Hindu religion regarding going beyond the physical planet.

In the context of the series, this suggests that a swordsman can reach a state where they can cut a person's soul and go beyond the normal limits of their fighting style. The theory also points out how Zoro's fight with Monet in the Punk Hazard arc had a similar theme, with the Straw Hats' swordsman basically "cutting" his enemy's sword through pure intimidation.

Considering that Zoro and Brook are the two swordsmen of the crew, they could, on paper, tap into this potential on a much more regular basis and be key to hurting the Gorosei through their astral selves.

That could be a bit far-fetched but is an interesting concept that has never fully been explored in the series.

The characters of Brook and Zoro throughout the series

Zoro and Brook in the anime (Image via Toei Animation).

There is no denying that both Zoro and Brook have had very different roles throughout One Piece and while they have had some great moments, the New World portion of the series has not been the kindest to them.

A good example is how Brook has not had any major moment of relevance in hundreds of chapters beyond a good scene against Big Mom in the Whole Cake arc, which is a shame when considering how much of a fan favorite he is.

Zoro's case is a bit more complex since he is one of the first characters in the series and has had a lot of battles to showcase his ability but has not had a lot to work with since the time skip. His character has become too stoic for his own good and a lot of people were expecting the Wano arc to flesh out his character even more because his ancestors hailed from there. However, very little was done with that.

Final thoughts

This new One Piece theory suggests that swordsmen like Brook and Zoro could reach a new state of being to cut an enemy's soul. That could be an interesting way for them to attack the Elders of the Gorosei.

