3 famous sports journalists who are married to MLB players

The baseball season has begun. Root, root, root for your favorite MLB teams while admiring the gorgeous women your favorite players are happily married to.

Here, we present these three famous sports journalists who are married to MLB stars.

Kelly Nash & Dallas Keuchel

The pitcher for the Chicago White Sox, Dallas Keuchel, is wed to MLB Network personality Kelly Nash.

Kelly and Dallas kept their meetings private and were successful in hiding their romance. Then, in an Instagram post in March 2021, Nash revealed that she had been seeing Keukel since 2019.

"Heaven is a place on earth with you, @KidKeuchy60. Life has been an absolute dream over the past two years. I can’t wait to love you forever. Eeeeeeeee!!!!!" - Kelly Nash

In December 2021, Kelly revealed her wedding date in a YouTube video.

Dallas and Kelly exchanged vows in Scottsdale, Arizona, on January 22, making their union permanent.

"1.22.22 ♥ the best day of my life" - Kelly Nash

The newlyweds looked stunning in the wedding photos that Kelly shared on Instagram.

Allie LaForce & Joe Smith

Veteran sideline reporter Allie LaForce is married to MLB pitcher Joe Smith, one of the best relievers in the league. The couple married in 2015.

Earlier this year, Joe and Allie made their first child's pending arrival public.

Allie LaForce, 33, lost a pregnancy last summer and revealed that they are undergoing IVF treatment.

“[Pregnancy] is a long ride. You just have to stay steady. Being around basketball calms me. It’s in my blood,” she said. “But I think I’ll walk around now with a different sense of joy knowing there is a human growing inside of me," Kelly said.

The couple keeps sharing videos and pictures of the treatment.

"Your support means the world to countless families at risk of HD. Thanks to all of you, one more family can #strikeouthd!

"We have two healthy HD-free embryos! 💙 IVF is such a crazy journey, but there’s no one I’d rather go through it with. We’re so incredibly grateful for the love and support we have received from family and friends" - Allie LaForce

Allie reposted a message from the Help Cure Huntington's Disease Instagram account and shared her gratitude for everyone's support.

Sara Walsh & Matt Buschmann

Former MLB pitcher for the Arizona Diamondbacks and current bullpen coach for the Toronto Blue Jays, Matt Buschmann, is married to Sara Walsh, former anchor of "SportsCenter" on ESPN.

Walsh was taken aback when she was released by the network in 2017 after having worked there for seven years. She was on maternity leave and had twins at the time she learned of the layoff.

"Summer. Down a kid because when you’re running the bases you stop for no one." - Sara Walsh

Kelly Nash, Allie LaForce, and Sara Walsh are pro sports journalists who found their happily-ever-afters in what you might call their workplace.

