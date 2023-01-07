3 key areas where the Yankees could improve in 2023

It was a bittersweet season for the New York Yankees last year. While the team dominated the American League East with a record of 99-63, they again fell to their playoff rivals, the Houston Astros.

However, fans of the club were treated to a historic season by their superstar outfielder Aaron Judge. The slugger enjoyed the best season of his career, hitting 62 home runs en route to his first career MVP award. Judge's 62 home runs surpassed legendary Roger Maris not only for the franchise's single-season record but the American League's single-season record as well.

"5. Aaron Judge- even though the Yankees flopped this year, the man proved himself to be a force to be reckoned with. Notable Achievement: AL Home Run Record, AL MVP" - Tank Commander Leal (16-23)

While New York fell short of winning their first World Series title since 2009, the team will enter the 2023 campaign as a title favorite. However, if the Yankees are to bring the Commissioner's Trophy back to the Bronx, they will have to improve in three key areas. This includes consistency from their infielders, a solution in left field and a reduction in strikeouts.

#1 The Yankees will need to figure out their infield in 2023

New York will have to make an important decision regarding their top prospects, Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza and Oswaldo Cabrera. The trio is on the cusp of an everyday role with the club, yet the team still has Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Gleyber Torres.

While both Torres and IKF have been mentioned in recent trade rumors, the team is yet to decide on the futures of the five players. Not only does the team need to decide what to do with Kiner-Falefa and Torres, but also Josh Donaldson, who was one of the worst players on the team last season. The former MVP hit a dismal .222 batting average with 22 home runs and 62 RBIs.

#2 A solution in left field is a must for New York

While the infield may be overcrowded for New York, left field is rather bare for the Yankees. After failing to re-sign Andrew Benintendi, the team will either need to look for a replacement outside the organization or hand the reigns to Aaron Hicks or Oswaldo Cabrera.

"It's inevitable... Don't run from it. Welcome it. Aaron Hicks, YOU are the Yankees' Opening Day Left Fielder." - YankeeSavant

Hicks is coming off a poor season with the club, hitting .216 with 8 home runs and 40 RBIs in 384 at-bats. While the team was rumored to be interested in free agents Michael Conforto and Michael Brantley, both players signed elsewhere. The team is still without a solution, but there is still over a month before the beginning of Spring Training.

#3 New York needs to strikeout less

While this may apply to every team in the MLB, New York finished 13th in the league with 1,391 strikeouts. A different approach at the plate may benefit the team, as their rival and 2022 World Series champion, the Houston Astros, finished 29th with 1,179 strikeouts.

"Two months ago today the Astros became the 2022 World Series Champions" - @baseballnchill

Changes to the infield may eventually help this number, as 200 strikeouts may be the difference between a World Series and an ALCS defeat.

