Top 3 New York Yankees players who are unlikely to return with the team next season

It has been quite the offseason for the New York Yankees. The major storyline for them heading into the offseason was the pending free agency of reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge.

As rumors swirled that the San Francisco Giants were major contenders to sign Judge, the Yankees and their superstar came to a historic agreement in early December.

Judge signed a nine-year, $360 million contract with the club, The deal carries with an average annual salary of $40 million. Mets starters Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer are the only players who will have higher salaries next season.

With Judge locked up, the New York Yankees made several moves to help address their needs. They re-signed Anthony Rizzo and landed star pitcher Carlos Rodon on a six-year deal.

Bryan Hoch @BryanHoch Carlos Rodón puts on his No. 55 #Yankees jersey for the first time: Carlos Rodón puts on his No. 55 #Yankees jersey for the first time: https://t.co/23KixnHibt

However, the new additions and top prospects waiting for their everyday opportunity may have made some players obsolete. Gleyber Torres and Isiah Kiner-Falefa may be on the move before the beginning of next season.

Along with Torres and IKF, Aroldis Chapman and the New York Yankees appear to be parting ways.

Here is a closer look at three players who may not return to the Yankees next season.

1. Gleyber Torres' time with the New York Yankees may be coming to an end

While Torres enjoyed a bounce-back season in 2022, he may find himself as the odd man out. Yankees' top prospects Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza, and Oswaldo Cabrera are eagerly awaiting a full-time promotion to the Majors. With them waiting in the wings, Torres has become expendible.

Rumors indicate that the Yankees are looking to trade Gleyber Torres in order to address their needs elsewhere on the field. Teams such as the Seattle Mariners and Miami Marlins have been mentioned as possible Torres suitors.

The Marlins sent a trade offer to the Yankees. According to reports, they offered to send Pablo Lopez and Miguel Rojas to New York in exchange for Gleyber Torres and Oswald Peraza. The Yankees rejected that offer.

2. Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Isiah Kiner-Falefa finds himself in a similar situation to Gleyber Torres. However, the list of potential suitors is reportedly much shorter than that of Torres. The 27-year-old proved to be a defensive liability in 2022. He was benched by manager Aaron Boone in the postseason.

The shortstop was initially acquired in a multiplayer deal that brought Josh Donaldson to the New York Yankees last season. He posted a .261 batting average with four home runs and 44 RBIs in 144 games.

Ryan Cannon @LWOSryancannon Peraza when he finds out IKF is the starting SS Peraza when he finds out IKF is the starting SS https://t.co/rYsSdXTg05

A change of scenery may help the shortstop. Teams such as the Colorado Rockies and Miami Marlins could provide him with a low pressure environment to re-establish himself.

3. Aroldis Chapman

The veteran closer's time with the Yankees appears to be coming to an end. Aroldis Chapman struggled last season for the Yankees. He eventually lost the closer role to Clay Holmes.

Chapman, 34, posting a 4-4 record with a 4.46 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and nine saves last season. He currently remains an unrestricted free agent. The New York Yankees seem to have no interest in a reunion with their former closer.

The veteran may be an interesting low-cost addition to a contending team. All signs point to that team not being the Yankees.

