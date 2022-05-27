5 players most successful with the universal DH so far

Major League Baseball's installation of the universal DH has paid dividends in contrast to what the numbers would've been allowing pitchers to hit in the National League. There are many reasons beyond the numbers that show that a player can continually thrive throughout the course of a sapping 162-game schedule. Here are the ones who have benefitted the most from the newly-instituted universal DH.

5 Players who have thrived most with the universal DH

#5 Marcell Ozuna

Atlanta Braves v New York Mets - Game One

The reason Ozuna makes this list at number 5 is because his recent proneness to injured reserves makes preserving his health a number-one priority. While his recent landing on the DL may have induced a "here we go again" eye-roll among Braves fans, it could've been much worse had he been on the field. Though his .231 average is not eye-popping, he's in the lineup more for his power than anything else, which has manifested itself in the form of eight home runs. This possible 6-week stint on the DL could do more good than bad for his long-term health. This is an opportunity for the Braves to manage his recovery better than they did to start the first go-around. His DH status after being reinfused into the lineup will aid that recovery process. The key to his production upon return, however, will be Atlanta's handling of his rehab this time around, which could make-or-break him.

#4 Nelson Cruz

Washington Nationals v Los Angeles Angels

Cruz has stealthily snuck under the radar as one who has most benefitted from the universal DH as a member of the Washington Nationals. In the early stages of the 41-year-old's campaign, the universal DH has allowed Cruz to play in 41 of the Nats' 45 regular-season games. He may only possess a .231 average on the season. But his four home runs and 24 RBIs through those 41 games show he still benefits a big-league lineup, especially when his abilities are properly preserved.

#3 Pete Alonso

Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets hits a double

Alonso has been a clutch run-producing machine since taking on the universal DH responsibilities for the New York Mets by driving in a 2nd best- 41RBIs in just 46 games.

Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN

40 homers

145 RBI

97 runs

He's got a .276/.353/.513 slash line. On Thursday, he did this:

mlb.com/video/alonso-l… At his current rate, Pete Alonso will finish the season with:40 homers145 RBI97 runsHe's got a .276/.353/.513 slash line. On Thursday, he did this: At his current rate, Pete Alonso will finish the season with:40 homers145 RBI97 runsHe's got a .276/.353/.513 slash line. On Thursday, he did this:mlb.com/video/alonso-l…

"At his current rate, Pete Alonso will finish the season with 40 homers. On Thursday, he did this:"-@Buster_ESPN

Swings like this in the most important situations have been the norm for Alonso. Though still early in the season, his .275 avg is also on pace to be his best mark of the season. It's not as if Pete Alonso wasn't already this good. However, being the source of the majority of put-outs at first base can take a toll on a player's legs, which can, in turn, affect plate performance. However slight that may be, in a game of inches, it makes a difference at the big league level. Legs play a vital role in a hitter's balance and transition of power through the swing. With fresher legs, Alonso has made the most of his DH opportunities. Much like the number one on this list, he's more than made up for his defensive absence by posting big numbers to start the year.

#2 J.D. Martinez

J.D. Martinez #28 of the Boston Red Sox

Yes, he's already in the DH-familar American League, but J.D. Martinez's freshness will give any team he plays for an edge in interleague play. Before I get torn apart by Boston fans for not giving him number one, J.D. Martinez is, by far, the greatest designated hitter in baseball. The reason he gets third here is because this list factors in players who have not had the luxury of a universal DH throughout the entirety of their career.

The 34-year-old is reaping the benefits of self-preservation by posting a league-leading .372 average for players who've played over 10 games this season. His 1.021 OPS is fourth among Major League hitters, and he continues to see his average rise, it seems, with each passing game. Having the opportunity to hit without having to take the field in a National League ballpark will give any team Martinez is on the upper-hand in the DH battle. This could prove to be key down the stretch run in their quest for a playoff spot and beyond.

#1 Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves

With Harper's glove not being as important as his bat or his health, the Phillies made the right decision in not wasting any time making him the permanent DH. The fruits of that switch have been evident from day one in his fresh approach at the plate that has resulted in a .318 avg, 10 HRs, and 31 RBIs across 39 contests. His .636 slugging pct. not only leads all DHs but all of Major League Baseball. The power he's exhibited consistently throughout the young universal DH season is an evident sign of the Phillies' smart preservation of his natural ability. He's paid Philadelphia back by providing clutch hits like this down the stretch.

GleyberMetrics @GleyberMetrics Top 5 Plays by Win Probability Added (5/24/2022):



1. Bryce Harper's Home Run



PHI Win Prob. Before: 19.0 %

PHI Win Prob. After: 79.0 %



Win Prob. Added: 60.0 % Top 5 Plays by Win Probability Added (5/24/2022):1. Bryce Harper's Home RunPHI Win Prob. Before: 19.0 %PHI Win Prob. After: 79.0 %Win Prob. Added: 60.0 % https://t.co/gXUtpN6Du9

"Bryce Harper's Home Run"-@GleyberMetrics

Harper, along with the other four on our list, should remain fresh whether its game 16 or 160. With their respective teams chasing a playoff spot, every game matters and so will the bats of the universal DH's on this list.

