Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets Prediction & Match Preview - May 3rd | MLB Season 2022

The Atlanta Braves play the second game of their four-game series against their division rivals the New York Mets at Citi Field.

This game will be the first of a double-header and is an important series for both teams as it could possibly be a sneak-peek of what's to come in this year's postseason.

The Mets have looked dominant so far and sport the best record in the majors at 15-6. They currently lead the competitive National League East division. The reigning champion Braves, on the other hand, are still trying to establish their footing after rehashing their lineup in the offseason.

Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets.

Date & Time: Tuesday, May 3, 3:10 p.m. EDT.

Venue: Citi Field, Flushing, New York.

Atlanta Braves Preview

The Atlanta Braves sit fourth in the National League East with a 10-12 record at the time of writing. It has been a disaster on the mound for the reigning World Champions thus far. Their pitching crew has given up 89 earned runs and, in turn, posted a 4.13 ERA through just 22 games.

As for the battery crew, the Braves are batting .229 as a team and have been struck out by opposing pitchers 198 times, tied for second worst in the league. If there are silver linings to the batting order, it would be the National League-leading 29 homers, along with the 165 base hits and .409 SLG they've generated.

The Braves will draw inspiration with the return of star Ronald Acuña Jr., in hopes of turning their fortunes around, and as many people say: it's too early to panic.

Key Player - Austin Riley

Braves infielder Austin Riley

Austin Riley has been batting .268/.355/.573 with six homers and 12 RBIs on 22 base hits so far this season. The 2021 All-MLB First Team member and Silver Slugger Awardee has crushed four homers and driven in six runs since becoming a father on April 20.

He is currently on a hot streak, as mentioned light-heartedly by a user on social media, who wrote:

"Since becoming a dad, Austin Riley is on a 93-home-run-season pace." - @ Baseball GIFs

Baseball GIFs @gifs_baseball Since becoming a dad, Austin Riley is on a 93-home-run-season pace. Since becoming a dad, Austin Riley is on a 93-home-run-season pace.

Now, a 90-plus home run season is close to impossible. But Riley is likely to be the big bat that the Braves can rely on against a stifling New York Mets pitching who threw a combined no-hitter just a day ago.

Atlanta Braves Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Kyle Wright.

Ronald Acuña Jr., RF Matt Olson, 1B Austin Riley, 3B Marcell Ozuna, DH Ozzie Albies, 2B 1Travis d'Arnaud, C Adam Duvall, CF Travis, Demertitte, LF Dansby Swanson, SS

New York Mets Preview

The New York Mets are leading all the other teams this season, as everyone expected. It's been a booming start by the pride of Queens, New York and they are tied for the best record in the National League so far.

They have been clicking on all cylinders from their crew on the mound to the lineup at the plate. Consequently, the Mets boast top-three statistics for team play in both pitching and batting this season.

It will be an exhilirating encounter and a good medium for the Mets to test their capabilities early on against the reigning champions. Both rivals are poised to make deep playoff runs when the expanded postseason kicks in.

Key Player - Francisco Lindor

New York Mets star Francisco Lindor

The Puerto Rican superstar is relishing his time in the Big Apple this year. This is in stark contrast to his sluggish start last season after Francisco Lindor batted a measly .182 and .204 in the first months of the 2021 season.

He was so happy with his .282/.367/.482 with four homers and 14 RBIs on 24 base hits that he forgot to wear the proper helmet in the game against the Phillies.

SNY @SNYtv Um...where is Francisco Lindor's Mets helmet logo? Um...where is Francisco Lindor's Mets helmet logo? https://t.co/4hyaWwfr17

The infielder is having the time of his life at the moment. He could lambast the struggling Atlanta Braves pitching staff in this game.

New York Mets Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Carlos Carrasco.

Brandon Nimmo, CF Starling Marte, RF Francisco Lindor, SS Pete Alonso, 1B Eduardo Escobar, 3B Robinson Cano, DH Mark Canha, LF Jeff McNeil, 2B James McCann, C

Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets Prediction

The Braves head to the Big Apple with their pitching woes while the Mets boast one of the hottest offensive lineups from the early stages of this campaign. We'll give the edge to the Mets in this matchup as there are still many question marks regarding the Braves on the mound. Mets to win 5-2.

Where to follow Braves vs Mets?

Watch: Bally Sports Southeast (Braves), SNY (Mets).

Listen: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan (Braves), WCBS 880, WPN 1050 (Mets).

