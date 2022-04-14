Atlanta Braves vs San Diego Padres Prediction & Match Preview - April 16th | MLB Season 2022

The reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves travel to the West Coast as they face the San Diego Padres at Petco Park this Saturday. This will be their second of a four-game series. At the time of writing, the Braves have a 3-4 record while the Padres are at 4-3.

The Braves will send young pitcher Ian Anderson to the mound for a matchup against the Padres Nick Martinez.

Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Braves vs San Diego Padres | MLB Regular Season 2022

Date & Time: Saturday, April 16, 4:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Petco Park, San Diego, California

Atlanta Braves Team Preview

The Atlanta Braves battery staff is thriving at the moment, but one might ask why they have a losing record. The Braves pitching rotation hasn't delivered the goods thus far. They collectively have a 5.14 ERA with 36 earned runs through seven games. With the high octane Padres offense they are facing, it will be a mystery if they can fend it off.

Key Player - Matt Olson

Matt Olson is wasting no time in proving the Braves are getting the better end of the deal in letting Freddie Freeman go and signing him. He might only have a single RBI to his name, but he is batting .391/.548/.609 with nine base hits, two doubles, and six runs — and he has already drawn eight walks as well.

"He’s now (officially) a #Brave! @mattolson21 with his first Chop!" - @ 680 The Fan

The Atlanta Braves might just have found the spark that they need for a repeat World Series run.

Atlanta Braves Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Ian Anderson

Ozzie Albies, 2B Matt Olson, 1B Austin Riley, 3B Marcell Ozuna, DH Eddie Rosario, RF Adam Duvall, CF Dansby Swanson, SS Alex Dickerson, LF Travis d'Arnaud, C

San Diego Padres Team Preview

The San Diego Padres lost their series to the San Francisco Giants 1-2 but still maintain a winning record of 4-3. They were narrowly beaten 1-2 in their series closer. They are one of the best teams in the league in base hits as they already have 53 in seven games. With the pitching woes of the Braves at the moment, look for the Padres to pounce.

Key Player - Jake Cronenworth

2021 All-Star Jake Cronenworth has been consistent throughout the early stages of the season. He is batting .292/.400/.417 with four RBIs, a double, and a triple. He has also drawn five walks so far, making him the second-best on his team. Cronenworth drove in the San Diego Padres' sole run in the narrow defeat of the Giants.

"Crone with a triple to get things goin⚡️ #TimeToShine | @Padres" - @ Bally Sports San Diego

Expect him to rake in some more hits and runs in this game against the reigning World Champions.

San Diego Padres Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Nick Martinez

Trent Grisham, CF Jake Cronenworth, 2B Manny Machado, 3B Luke Voit, DH Eric Hosmer, 1B Jurickson Profar, LF Wil Myers, RF Austin Nola, C CJ Abrams, SS

Braves vs Padres Match Prediction

It will be a nip-and-tuck encounter between the two teams with playoff aspirations. We will give this to the Padres, however, as their pitching crew is in better form at the moment. San Diego Padres win, 3-2.

Where to Watch Braves vs Padres

The game can be viewed live at Bally Sports South for the Braves and Bally Sports San Diego for the Padres, and it can be seen nationally through FS1. It is also available through radio streaming via 680 Am/93.7 FM The Fan for the Braves and KWFN 97.3 and XEMO 860 for the Padres.

