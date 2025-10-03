Blue Jays vs. Yankees: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - October 04, 2025| ALDS Series

After battling each other for the AL East title, the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees lock horns once again in the ALDS.

Having clinched their division and the no. 1 seed in the process, Toronto come into this series after a few days off, while New York got the better of arch-rivals the Boston Red Sox in the wildcard series to qualify for this round.

Let's take a look at the the odds, predicted lineups and injury report for the first game of the series, which is set to take place at the Rogers Center on Saturday.

Blue Jays vs Yankees prediction

For the hosts, the key players to keep an eye on are Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer, Ernie Clement and Alejandro Kirk. Unfortunately for shortstop Bo Bichette, who has been another one of Toronto's finest players this season, it appears he will not be able to recover from his knee injury in time to take the field for this clash.

Tampa Bay Rays v Toronto Blue Jays - Source: Getty

For the Yankees, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Trent Grisham and Ben Rice have impressed at the plate of recent. As always, Giancarlo Stanton also remains an extremely potent weapon in the playoffs.

Neither team have confirmed their starting pitcher for this game as of writing.

The Blue Jays have enjoyed plenty of success against their opponents so far this season, especially on home turf. The season series is 8-5 in Toronto's favor. Taking these factors into account, the hosts should be able to come out on top in a fiercely-contested affair.

Prediction: Toronto Blue Jays 5, New York Yankees 4

Expected Lineups

Toronto Blue Jays

DH George Springer RF Nathan Lukes 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. C Alejandro Kirk LF Anthony Santander 3B Addison Barger CF Daulton Varsho 2B Ernie Clement SS Andres Gimenez

New York Yankees

CF Trent Grisham RF Aaron Judge LF Cody Bellinger 1B Ben Rice DH Giancarlo Stanton 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr. C Austin Wells SS Anthony Volpe 3B Ryan McMahon

Odds

Money Line: Toronto Blue Jays -127, New York Yankees +104

Run Line: Toronto -1.5 (+160), New York +1.5 (-196)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-114), Under 7.5 (-108)

Injury report

Toronto Blue Jays

Bo Bichette: 10-day IL (Knee)

Ty France: 10-day IL (Oblique)

Chris Bassitt: 15-day IL (Back)

José Berrios: 15-day IL (Elbow)

Ryan Burr: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Yimi Garcia: 60-day IL (Ankle)

Robinson Pina: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Nick Sandlin: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Bowden Francis: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Angel Bastardo: 60-day IL (Elbow)

New York Yankees

Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-day IL (Back)

Brent Headrick: 15-day IL (Forearm)

Gerrit Cole: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Oswaldo Cabrera: 60-day IL (Ankle)

Clarke Schmidt: 60-day IL (Forearm)

Jake Cousins: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Expert's picks

The Blue Jays have shown often this season that they know how to get the better of the Bronx Bombers. Coming into this fixture a few extra days of rest, the hosts should be able to take the lead in the series by the end of play on Saturday.

Money Line: Toronto Blue Jays -127

Run Line: New York +1.5 (-196)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-114)

