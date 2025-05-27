Braves vs Phillies: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 27, 2025

The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies begin a three-game set today at 6:45 pm ET. It's another crucial early-season divisional matchup for these bitter rivals in Philadelphia.
Braves vs Phillies Recent Form and Records
The Phillies are 34-19 on the season. A loss last time out ended a nine-game winning streak, but they're otherwise 9-1 in their last 10 games. They're coming off a series win over the Athletics.
The Braves come into play today at 25-27. That's third in their division, and they're just 4-6 in their last 10. They lost last time out and are coming off a series split with the San Diego Padres.
Players to Watch
Spencer Strider (0-2, 5.79 ERA, eight strikeouts) vs. Ranger Suarez (3-0, 3.70 ERA, 23 strikeouts)
Spencer Strider was 20-5 with a 3.86 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and 281 strikeouts in 186.2 innings of work in 2023, his last full year.
Last Start: 4.1 innings, six hits, four earned runs, one walk, and three strikeouts
Career vs. Phillies: 8-0 with a 2.06 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 52.1 innings (nine appearances)
Ranger Suarez was 12-8 with a 3.46 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, and 145 strikeouts in 150.2 innings last year.
Last Start: 6.2 innings, six hits, no runs, three walks, and six strikeouts
Career vs. Braves: 2-4 (one save) with a 4.06 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 62 innings (19 appearances)
Must-watch Hitters
Braves
Marcell Ozuna has been a consistent force offensively. He's leading the team with a .278 average and has a team-best .423 batting average.
Since his return from the IL last weekend, Ronald Acuna Jr. has been hot. He's hitting .333 with a 1.301 OPS and has two home runs already.
Phillies
Trea Turner has been good once again for the Phillies. He leads the team with an impressive .310 batting average. He also has the most hits on the team (65).
Kyle Schwarber has been one of the best hitters in baseball. He has 18 home runs (tied for second in MLB) and 40 RBI.
Injuries
The latest injury update out of Philadelphia says that Aaron Nola is still not ready to throw off a mound yet. Edmundo Sosa is day-to-day, but he's expected to keep playing. For the Braves, everyone is healthy right now.
Braves vs Phillies Baseball Betting Odds
Braves vs Phillies Expert Predictions
The Braves have an edge in the pitching matchup today. Ranger Suarez has been better than Spencer Strider this year, but Strider has been coming back from an injury. When healthy, he's been one of baseball's best.
On offense, the Phillies have the edge. However, the Braves just got Ronald Acuna back and are heating up, so it's a lot closer than the stats would suggest today.
Prediction: Braves 5, Phillies 3