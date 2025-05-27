Braves vs Phillies: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 27, 2025

The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies begin a three-game set today at 6:45 pm ET. It's another crucial early-season divisional matchup for these bitter rivals in Philadelphia.

Ad

Braves vs Phillies Recent Form and Records

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Phillies are 34-19 on the season. A loss last time out ended a nine-game winning streak, but they're otherwise 9-1 in their last 10 games. They're coming off a series win over the Athletics.

The Braves come into play today at 25-27. That's third in their division, and they're just 4-6 in their last 10. They lost last time out and are coming off a series split with the San Diego Padres.

Ad

Trending

Players to Watch

Spencer Strider (0-2, 5.79 ERA, eight strikeouts) vs. Ranger Suarez (3-0, 3.70 ERA, 23 strikeouts)

Spencer Strider is on the mound today (Getty)

Spencer Strider was 20-5 with a 3.86 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and 281 strikeouts in 186.2 innings of work in 2023, his last full year.

Ad

Last Start: 4.1 innings, six hits, four earned runs, one walk, and three strikeouts

Career vs. Phillies: 8-0 with a 2.06 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 52.1 innings (nine appearances)

Ranger Suarez was 12-8 with a 3.46 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, and 145 strikeouts in 150.2 innings last year.

Last Start: 6.2 innings, six hits, no runs, three walks, and six strikeouts

Career vs. Braves: 2-4 (one save) with a 4.06 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 62 innings (19 appearances)

Must-watch Hitters

Braves

Marcell Ozuna has been a consistent force offensively. He's leading the team with a .278 average and has a team-best .423 batting average.

Ad

Since his return from the IL last weekend, Ronald Acuna Jr. has been hot. He's hitting .333 with a 1.301 OPS and has two home runs already.

Phillies

Trea Turner has been good once again for the Phillies. He leads the team with an impressive .310 batting average. He also has the most hits on the team (65).

Trea Turner has been hot (Imagn)

Kyle Schwarber has been one of the best hitters in baseball. He has 18 home runs (tied for second in MLB) and 40 RBI.

Ad

Injuries

The latest injury update out of Philadelphia says that Aaron Nola is still not ready to throw off a mound yet. Edmundo Sosa is day-to-day, but he's expected to keep playing. For the Braves, everyone is healthy right now.

Braves vs Phillies Baseball Betting Odds

Moneyline Spread Total Braves -105 Braves 11.5 (+155 Over 8.5 (-110) Phillies -115 Phillies +1.5 (-190) Under 8.5 (-110)

Ad

Braves vs Phillies Expert Predictions

The Braves have an edge in the pitching matchup today. Ranger Suarez has been better than Spencer Strider this year, but Strider has been coming back from an injury. When healthy, he's been one of baseball's best.

On offense, the Phillies have the edge. However, the Braves just got Ronald Acuna back and are heating up, so it's a lot closer than the stats would suggest today.

Prediction: Braves 5, Phillies 3

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More