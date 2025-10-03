Brewers vs. Cubs: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - October 04, 2025| NLDS Series

Having already faced each other several times this season, NL Central rivals the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs lock horns once again for the NLDS.

Though Chicago raced out to a lead atop the NL Central in the first half, it was ultimately Milwaukee that went on the win the division for the third season in a row. Clinching the no. 1 seed in the NL as a result, the Brewers come into this series well-rested, while Chicago beat the San Diego Padres in a best-of-three wildcard series at Wrigley Field to secure their spot in this round.

Let's take a look at the odds, predicted lineups, and injury report ahead of the first game of the series, which is set to take place at the American Family Field on Saturday.

Brewers vs Cubs prediction

Taking the mound for the hosts is righty Freddy Peralta, who has enjoyed a great regular season, finishing with a 17-6 record, along with a 2.70 ERA and 204 strikeouts.

Freddy Peralta in action against the Philadelphia Phillies - Source: Getty

Offensively, the likes of Christian Yelich, William Contreras, Jackson Chourio and Brice Turang are the key players for Milwaukee.

As of writing, the Chicago Cubs have not confirmed their starting pitcher for Saturday's fixture.

From an offensive standpoint, Kyle Tucker, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Seiya Suzuki and Michael Busch are the visitors' most potent weapons.

Though it is the visitors that won the season series 7-6, the Brewers are so strong on home turf, and should be able to secure an important win with Freddy Peralta on the mound.

Prediction: Milwaukee Brewers 5, Chicago Cubs 4

Expected lineups

Milwaukee Brewers

DH Christian Yelich LF Jackson Chourio 2B Brice Turang C William Contreras RF Sal Frelick 1B Andrew Vaughn CF Blake Perkins 3B Caleb Durbin SS Joey Ortiz

Chicago Cubs

1B Michael Busch 2B Nico Hoerner LF Ian Happ DH Kyle Tucker RF Seiya Suzuki C Carson Kelly CF Pete Crow-Armstrong SS Dansby Swanson 3B Matt Shaw

Odds

Money Line: Milwaukee Brewers -156, Chicago Cubs +128

Run Line: Milwaukee -1.5 (+135), Chicago +1.5 (-167)

Total Runs: Over 6.5 (-156), Under 6.5 (+127)

Injury report

Milwaukee Brewers

Brandon Woodruff: 15-day IL (Lat)

José Quintana: 15-day IL (Calf)

Garrett Mitchell: 60-day IL (Oblique)

Logan Henderson: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Shelby Miller: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Connor Thomas: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (Elbow)

William Contreras: day-to-day (Hand)

Chicago Cubs

Miguel Amaya: 10-day IL (Ankle)

Ryan Brasier: 15-day IL (Groin)

Cade Horton: 15-day IL (Ribs)

Justin Steele: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Owen Caissie: 7-day IL (Concussion)

Expert's picks

Statistically, no team was better than the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2025 regular season. Playing in front of their boisterous supporters, they should be able to get their postseason started with a hard-fought win on Saturday.

Money Line: Milwaukee Brewers -156

Run Line: Chicago +1.5 (-167)

Total Runs: Over 6.5 (-156)

