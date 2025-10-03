Brewers vs. Cubs: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - October 04, 2025| NLDS Series

Having already faced each other several times this season, NL Central rivals the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs lock horns once again for the NLDS.
Though Chicago raced out to a lead atop the NL Central in the first half, it was ultimately Milwaukee that went on the win the division for the third season in a row. Clinching the no. 1 seed in the NL as a result, the Brewers come into this series well-rested, while Chicago beat the San Diego Padres in a best-of-three wildcard series at Wrigley Field to secure their spot in this round.
Let's take a look at the odds, predicted lineups, and injury report ahead of the first game of the series, which is set to take place at the American Family Field on Saturday.
Brewers vs Cubs prediction
Taking the mound for the hosts is righty Freddy Peralta, who has enjoyed a great regular season, finishing with a 17-6 record, along with a 2.70 ERA and 204 strikeouts.
Offensively, the likes of Christian Yelich, William Contreras, Jackson Chourio and Brice Turang are the key players for Milwaukee.
As of writing, the Chicago Cubs have not confirmed their starting pitcher for Saturday's fixture.
From an offensive standpoint, Kyle Tucker, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Seiya Suzuki and Michael Busch are the visitors' most potent weapons.
Though it is the visitors that won the season series 7-6, the Brewers are so strong on home turf, and should be able to secure an important win with Freddy Peralta on the mound.
Prediction: Milwaukee Brewers 5, Chicago Cubs 4
Expected lineups
Milwaukee Brewers
- DH Christian Yelich
- LF Jackson Chourio
- 2B Brice Turang
- C William Contreras
- RF Sal Frelick
- 1B Andrew Vaughn
- CF Blake Perkins
- 3B Caleb Durbin
- SS Joey Ortiz
Chicago Cubs
- 1B Michael Busch
- 2B Nico Hoerner
- LF Ian Happ
- DH Kyle Tucker
- RF Seiya Suzuki
- C Carson Kelly
- CF Pete Crow-Armstrong
- SS Dansby Swanson
- 3B Matt Shaw
Odds
Money Line: Milwaukee Brewers -156, Chicago Cubs +128
Run Line: Milwaukee -1.5 (+135), Chicago +1.5 (-167)
Total Runs: Over 6.5 (-156), Under 6.5 (+127)
Injury report
Milwaukee Brewers
- Brandon Woodruff: 15-day IL (Lat)
- José Quintana: 15-day IL (Calf)
- Garrett Mitchell: 60-day IL (Oblique)
- Logan Henderson: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Shelby Miller: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Connor Thomas: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- William Contreras: day-to-day (Hand)
Chicago Cubs
- Miguel Amaya: 10-day IL (Ankle)
- Ryan Brasier: 15-day IL (Groin)
- Cade Horton: 15-day IL (Ribs)
- Justin Steele: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Owen Caissie: 7-day IL (Concussion)
Expert's picks
Statistically, no team was better than the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2025 regular season. Playing in front of their boisterous supporters, they should be able to get their postseason started with a hard-fought win on Saturday.
Money Line: Milwaukee Brewers -156
Run Line: Chicago +1.5 (-167)
Total Runs: Over 6.5 (-156)