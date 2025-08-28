Brewers sportscaster gives major reason Christian Yelich is Milwaukee's centerpiece

Ever since he moved to Milwaukee via a trade in January 2018, Christian Yelich has established himself as arguably the franchise's most influential player. In his time with the Brewers so far, Yelich has earned himself three All-Star selections, an NL MVP award, a Gold Glove, three Silver Slugger awards and several other notable honors.

This year, the outfielder has once again shown his quality, batting .271 with 26 home runs and 90 RBIs so far.

On a recent episode of "Baseball Bar-B-Cast", sportscaster Brian Anderson explained how Christian Yelich's exemplary attitude and consistent excellence over the years have made him the centerpiece of this Milwaukee Brewers outfit.

"You could not have a better veteran guy, face of franchise type [than Chrisitan Yelich]. He is the guy who takes on the weight of it all, but he's a chill Southern Californian, he's very respectful, he's very aware. He knows the guys who need the pickup, he knows guys who need their ba**s busted, he's kind of the perfect guy for this market, and he's thrived here," he said (31:46).

"He loves Milwaukee. I give him a ton of credit. He doesn't think of himself as a 30's type player, but he is, and I think he knows that. You can see him catch himself now, like 'Oh, I need to be the one that speaks about things'. He's the one that takes on that weight. If you did a documentary on this team, he's a huge chapter, because he's been great," Anderson added.

Christian Yelich will be looking to lead the Brewers to first World Series title come October

Alongside the Colorado Rockies, San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays, the Milwaukee Brewers are one of the five remaining MLB franchises that have not won the World Series.

Having won the NL Central title in 2023 and 2024, the Brewers have enjoyed plenty of success in recent seasons. However, they have been unable to carry that regular-season momentum into the postseason so far, bowing out in the wildcard series on both occasions.

Christian Yelich in action against the Arizona Diamondbacks - Source: Getty

This year, there is plenty of hope that the trend may finally change. Comfortably leading the NL Central and set to win their division for the third season running, the Brewers have been the most consistent team in the big leagues, boasting an 83-52 record, and are naturally one of the favorites to go on to win the pennant.

Having helped his team get as far as the NLCS in his first season in Milwaukee, Christian Yelich will be hoping to lead his team all the way to the title this time around, further cementing his legacy as a bona fide Brewers legend.

