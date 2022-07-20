"Bro thinks it's the world series" "Grown man deadlifting a plate???" - MLB twitter fans mock All-Star Pete Alonso's bizarre workout before Home Run Derby

Pete Alonso of the New York Mets was caught deadlifting 135 pounds while wearing his uniform just before taking the field at this year’s Home Run Derby. The video was posted shortly before Alonso took the field for his first-round showdown against Ronald Acuña Jr. of Atlanta Braves.

Alonso is a first baseman of the New York Mets. He defeated Acuna in the first round but lost to Julio Rodríguez in the second round, ending his two-year reign as Home Run Derby champion.

Watch Pete Alonso’s workout video below.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ This dude Pete Alonso was deadlifting right before he came out for the Derby This dude Pete Alonso was deadlifting right before he came out for the Derby https://t.co/xj9zKAg1ZY

Twitterati were amused by Alonso’s bizarre workout just before the Home Run Derby and found it strange.

An MLB fan tweeted a pun-intentional comment.

On the contrary, an Alonso fan defended the athlete and disclosed that “he’s competing for something bigger than himself.”

When asked about the heavyweights, Alonso explained:

"That's not really heavy weights; it was just more me getting activated. I just wanted to get everything kind of firing the right way, get the body warmed up. That's typical for pregame and stuff like that." – PAlonso

Pete Alonso also revealed his rules to win a Home Run Derby. According to Alonso, staying hydrated is a success mantra.

“I always try and be the most hydrated person I can be because when you're out here sweating, especially now in the summer, it gets to be a lot. And then you start feeling fatigued if you're not [hydrated]. So I just want to be able for my body to bounce back, recover and be able to sustain a high energy output." – PAlonso

Alonso believes in laughing at the bad swings and enjoying the game to the fullest.

"I'm there to win. I'm doing it to win, and it'd be great, but ultimately I'm gonna be having a wonderful time. I'm gonna be able to help support some people in need. It's gonna be a blast." – PAlonso

All-Star events do allow players to relax a bit and enjoy the sport they love.

A closer look at Pete Alonso

Alonso at New York Mets v Houston Astros

Pete Alonso was nicknamed "the polar bear" by former teammate Todd Frazier during Spring Training 2019. Frazier joked that Alonso looked "like a big, d**n polar bear," and the name stuck. Alonso posted a video to Instagram in which his faced is replaced by an animated bear's.

"Subway Series, in the Bronx… run it back. LFGM" - PAlonso

Pete is married to Haley Alonso. He posted a wedding picture on his Instagram account.

"11-12-21 was hands down the best day of my life. I got to marry the woman of my dreams in front of God, our families, and our friends. I feel so blessed and proud to be your husband, @haleyralonso" - PAlonso

Alonso is the first Mets player to hit 50 or more home runs in a season, setting the Mets' single-season home run record in the process.

