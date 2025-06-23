Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: 5 underrated replacements to target after Chris Sale’s IL blow

The Atlanta Braves and their fans were handed a huge injury blow this week, as it was announced ace Chris Sale would be moving to the IL due to a rib-injury. He sustained the injury in his last outing against the New York Mets on Thursday where he pushed his limits to pitch a nine-inning gem.

Just like Braves fans, fantasy baseball managers will be quite frustrated with the big blow, as Chris Sale had been one of the most reliable performers on the mound so far.

Though the impact of losing a player like the 2024 NL Cy Young award winner cannot be understated, there are plenty of replacement options that could help mitigate the blow caused by Chris Sale's injury.

This also presents managers with an interesting opportunity of gaining an edge over their opponents, were they to make a shrewd roster move to replace Chris Sale. Let's take a look at five such pitchers that have been performing well this season.

5 underrated replacements for Chris Sale

#5 - David Peterson

One of the cornerstones of a solid New York Mets pitching staff this season, lefty David Peterson has quietly been getting the job done for Carlos Mendoza's men so far.

At the moment, Peterson boasts a 5-3 record, along with a 2.98 ERA and 78 total strikeouts.

#4 - Robbie Ray

Enduring a bit of a tough season in 2024, San Francisco Giants' lefty Robbie Ray has seemingly come back to his best this year, currently pitching with an 8-2 record, along with a 2.83 ERA and 104 total strikeouts.

#3 - Christopher Sanchez

A starting pitcher that gives the Phillies consistency and length whenever he pitches, Christopher Sanchez has not yet given up more than three earned runs in any start so far this season.

At the moment, Sanchez boasts a 6-2 record, along with a 2.87 ERA and 92 total strikeouts.

#2 - Garrett Crochet

A starting pitcher that the Boston Red Sox went all out for in the offseason, Garrett Crochet has proven why he is worth the investment as the season has progressed. The lefty has undoubtedly been the ace of the Red Sox's pitching staff so far, with a 7-4 record, along with a 2.20 ERA and 125 total strikeouts.

#1 - Andrew Abbott

A pitcher that has largely gone under the radar so far this season, lefty Andrew Abbott has been nothing short of lights out for the Cincinnati Reds so far in 2025.

Abbott currently boasts a 7-1 record, along with a 1.79 ERA and 79 total strikeouts. Those stats are even more impressive considering he plays at the Great American Ball Park, an extremely hitter-friendly venue.

