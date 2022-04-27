"That man is beyond special, he’s our version of Babe Ruth” Former NL MVP Jimmy Rollins compares Shohei Ohtani to New York Yankees legend

For many years now, the Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani has had praise heaped on him from every angle. He recently garnered some lavish acclaim from Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper. Harper, the defending National League MVP, recently said that Shohei Ohtani has "got to be one of the best players in the game right now."

In addition to Harper's kind words, Ohtani has also received very a flattering compliment from a legendary player who knows what it takes to succeed in the game of professional baseball. With all this star praise, one can be sure Ohtani is destined to do some great things.

Former NL MVP compares contemporary star Shohei Ohtani to Yankees legend Babe Ruth

Jimmy Rollins played 16 years in the MLB, mostly for the Philadelphia Phillies. A three-time All-Star, Rollins won the MVP Award for the National League in 2007. Rollins, who retired in 2016 at the age of 38, recently spoke out and compared Shohei Ohtani to one of the best players who ever lived.

Jimmy Rollins currently works as a special baseball advisor within the Philadelphia Phillies organization.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale Philadelphia #Phillies great Jimmy Rollins joins their front office as a special advisor, and says in statement: ‘The Phillies mean a great deal to me, and I’ll do whatever I can to help get this team back to where it belongs, and that’s deep in October.” Philadelphia #Phillies great Jimmy Rollins joins their front office as a special advisor, and says in statement: ‘The Phillies mean a great deal to me, and I’ll do whatever I can to help get this team back to where it belongs, and that’s deep in October.”

"That man is beyond special. He is our version of Babe Ruth," were the accolades Rollins ascribed to Ohtani's baseball abilities. Though an obvious observation, it bears mentioning that Babe Ruth and Shohei Ohtani occupy very different eras. Ohtani was not even born until 46 years after Ruth passed away.

Although Ohtani still has a long way to go until people can accurately group him into the same category as Babe Ruth, he is showing signs of getting there. In his first three seasons in Major League Baseball, Babe Ruth had only nine homeruns. Ohtani already had 93.

It remains to be seen if Ohtani will end up as one of the greatest players the game has ever seen. But if we can go off of his performance thus far, it does indeed look like he will.

