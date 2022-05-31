From Los Angeles Dodgers to New York Mets: Here are the top 5 offensive team in 2022 MLB season so far

The 2022 MLB season features some of the best offensive powerhouses baseball has witnessed in recent memory. If you're looking for low-scoring contests and pitching duels, sorry to disappoint you, because this list is all about the offense. The high-scoring games that make coaches and owners cringe bring nothing but smiles and entertainment to fans. Determining the highest-octane offense takes a balance of batting average, home runs, and runs into consideration, among other factors. With that in mind, let's count down the top 5 offensive teams of the 2022 campaign. Pitchers be warned, you might want to cover your eyes.

Top 5 offensive teams in the 2022 MLB season

#5 San Francisco Giants

Third base coach Ron Wotus high fives Darin Ruf of the San Francisco Giants after Ruf's solo home run.

We were surprised to see, when digging into the numbers, that the San Francisco Giants have a higher team batting average (.247), more runs, and more hits than the New York Yankees. The more surprising fact is that those numbers weren't even close. Somehow, despite amassing 10 fewer home runs than the Yankees, they are also tied with the Yanks with the sixth highest slugging percentage at .406. The San Francisco Giants started the first quarter of the 2022 MLB season averaging more than five runs per game and 237 total runs. That total trails only the Dodgers and Mets for the third most in the MLB. In every main offensive category, the Giants rank no lower than ninth. This band of misfits with no big bats is sneaking in under the radar offensively.

#4 Los Angeles Angels

Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels celebrates.

With two of the best players in baseball hitting moonshots on a daily basis, this team cannot be left off the list of top five powerhouse offenses.

Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, and company hold a two-way tie for the second most home runs in all of baseball. A testament to the Los Angeles Angels collective power is reflected in the four Angels players who hold double-digit numbers in home runs. But the Angels do damage with more than just the long ball, as their .251 team batting average and second-best .426 team slugging percentage substantiates. With a deep cast of Jared Walsh, Taylor Ward, and Brandon Marsh also contributing, the Angels are primed for a deep playoff run.

#3 Boston Red Sox

Trevor Story and Alex Verdugo of the Boston Red Sox celebrate after Story hit a three-run homer.

The Boston Red Sox recent resurgence has displayed itself in their offensive output. With the third highest batting average (.260) and MLB's fifth most run support (234), the Red Sox slid in gracefully to the #3 top offense of 2022. Much of the reason for this offensive resurgence is the recent tear of Trevor Story, who is suddenly living up to the mammoth contract he signed in the recent off-season. He's certainly not alone, as the rest of the batting order has fallen right in line with Story leading the way.

That spells good news for the Boston Red Sox. This offense is loaded with top talent with names like Xander Boegarts, Rafael Devers, and J.D. Martinez. The question is, can Boston's less than stellar pitching help them maintain their resurgence in the MLB standings?

#2 New York Mets

Pete Alonso of the New York Mets

The New York Mets have put on a clinic for the baseball world for the first two months of the season, but that's what you'd expect from a team who's primary number seven hitter is batting .289 with four home runs (Mark Cahna). They currently hold MLB's second highest team batting average at .264 and the second most runs scored at 256, good for a whopping 5.12 average runs per game. Their number eight hitter, rookie Nick Plummer, is also turning some heads after his most recent call-up with a .444 average and two home runs in only nine at-bats.

"First New York Mets Player to Homer in First Two Career Starts" - @ James Piccoli

With run production like that up and down the lineup, there's no player on this team who can't do damage. In perspective, their sixthmlowest strikeout total tell you this team is putting the ball in play one way or another.

#1 Los Angeles Dodgers

Will Smith of the Los Angeles Dodgers

It was a neck-and-neck race for our #1 spot on this list of MLB powerhouses. In the end, the Los Angeles Dodgers edged out the top spot for a couple of reasons. For starters, the Dodgers have scored an MLB-leading 267 runs in two fewer games than our runner-up. Factor in the fifth highest team batting average (.253) and the league's highest slugging percentage at a staggering .433 collectively, and you have a well-balanced high-octane offense.

What makes this even more eye-popping is the fact that one of their top hitters from last season, Max Muncy, has regressed at an alarming rate this season with a dreadful .150 batting average to accompany only 3 HRs. It's just a testament as to how deep this team is on the offensive side of the ball. With a supporting cast featuring Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Will Smith, Trea Turner, and Justin Turner, this team can attack you all up and down the lineup. With the Dodgers averaging over 5.5 runs per game, opposing teams better bring their A-game if they want to hang with the best.

