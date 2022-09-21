"Getting competent ownership is a beautiful thing" "Cohen effect is in FULL swing" - New York Mets fans joyful to surpass the Los Angeles Dodgers as team with the highest payroll in MLB

The New York Mets have surpassed the Los Angeles Dodgers as the team with the highest payroll in Major League Baseball. The news emerged after MLB updated its payroll figures on August 31. The Mets have a payroll of $273.9 million while the Dodgers sit at $267.2 million.

The Mets leapfroged the Dodgers when All-Star pitcher Trevor Bauer was suspended at the start of the season.

The Mets have been a big spending franchise since owner Steven Cohen bought the team in 2020. Cohen's aggressive spending habits have turned this franchise's fortunes around, and fans are loving it.

Steven Cohen's vision for the New York Mets is starting to come to fruition. The Mets have already clinched a playoff berth with a 94-53 record. They currently hold a one-game lead over the Atlanta Braves for first place in the NL East. They rank third-best in the league with a .631 win percentage heading into the final stretch of the season.

The New York Mets, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the New York Yankees are all in first place in their divisions. It is hard to overlook the correlation between payroll and a team's record.

New York Mets fans can't thank Cohen enough for turning this organization around so quickly. His most notable transaction was signing All-Star starter Max Scherzer to a lucrative three-year, $130 million contract last offseason.

Max Scherzer takes up about 16.49% of team payroll followed by Francisco Lindor at 12.97%. Scherzer and Lindor make up for nearly 30% of the payroll themselves.

Are we gearing up for a New York Mets vs Los Angeles Dodgers NLCS?

Los Angeles Dodgers v Arizona Diamondbacks

The Dodgers have the best record in all of baseball. They are currently 102-44 on the season, and have a realistic shot at surpassing the 2001 Seattle Mariners for most single-season wins in MLB history (116).

They were the first team in the league this season to clinch a postseason berth. With core players like Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, and Freddie Freeman, the team will be a tough out in the postseason

The Mets aren't too far behind the Dodgers in terms of talent level and team depth. The Mets have one of the best starting rotations in baseball. Opponents will struggle to score runs against a rotation of Jacob DeGrom, Max Scherzer, and Chris Bassitt.

Will fans get to see the two best National League teams face off in the NLCS? Only time will tell.

