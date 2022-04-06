Houston Astros vs Los Angeles Angels Prediction & Match Preview - April 8th | MLB Season 2022

The Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros season opener is this Friday, April 8. Shohei Ohtani and the LA Angels will meet up with Jose Altuve and his Houston Astros at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

Both teams are members of the American League West, a division that the Astros easily won in 2021. Their success propelled them to the World Series last season, eventually meeting their match against the Atlanta Braves.

However, the LA Angels will be looking to cut into the Astros' success this season. They have the pitching and batting to do some real damage. Despite finishing 18 games behind the Astros in 2021, 2022 is a new season and Joe Maddon's club is ready to do some real damage.

Match Details

Fixture: Houston Astros vs Los Angeles Angels

Date & Time: Friday, April 8, 7:38 p.m. PST

Venue: Angels Stadium, Anaheim, California

Houston Astros Preview

The Houston Astros know how to hit. They led the MLB in both hits and batting average, with numbers equating 1,496 and .267, respectively. Their biggest loss this season was shortstop Carlos Correa. Despite a qualifying offer from the Astros, he ended up signing a mammoth deal with the Minnesota Twins, departing the only team he had ever known.

Even without Correa, the Astros are still stacked. Yordan Alvarez, the 2021 home run leader for the Astros, and Kyle Tucker will likely be able to pick up the slack. Most bookmakers and pundits are still favoring their chances in the division this season. It will be of great interest to spectators to see how the Astros fare.

Houston Astros Key Player - Yuli Gurriel

Yuli Gurriel, a former AL batting champion, Gold Glover, and World Series champion, has been on a tear this offseason. Despite his age, the 37-year-old Cuban has recorded three home runs and nine RBIs in just 19 at-bats in the Grapefruit League.

Michael Schwab @michaelschwab13 Here are the Astros stat leaders at the end of Spring Training (min 15 AB):



AVG: Gurriel - .421

H: Gurriel & Altuve - 8

R: Gurriel - 6

RBI: Gurriel & Peña - 9

HR - Gurriel - 3

BB: Alvarez - 3

Least SO: Altuve - 4

OPS: Gurriel - 1.423



Spring Training MVP: Yuli

Runner-up: Peña Here are the Astros stat leaders at the end of Spring Training (min 15 AB):AVG: Gurriel - .421H: Gurriel & Altuve - 8R: Gurriel - 6RBI: Gurriel & Peña - 9HR - Gurriel - 3BB: Alvarez - 3Least SO: Altuve - 4OPS: Gurriel - 1.423Spring Training MVP: YuliRunner-up: Peña

"Here are the Astros stat leaders at the end of Spring Training (min 15 AB): - @Michael Schwab

With the skill showcased by his .421 batting average, Gurriel has put a claim to this spring in Florida. He is also an incredible fielder and holds the record for the oldest Gold Glove winner.

Houston Astros Predicted Lineup

2B Jose Altuve RF Michael Brantley 3B Alex Bregman DH Yordan Alvarez 1B Yuli Gurriel LF Kyle Tucker CF Chas McCormick SS Jeremy Pena C Martin Maldonaldo

Pitcher: Framber Valdez

Houston Astros' Framber Valdez in the 2021 World Series

Pitcher Framber Valdez is set to take the mound in this April 8 matchup.

Los Angeles Angels Preview

The Los Angeles Angels did not have the season they wanted last year. Despite showcasing explosive and unreal form from Shohei Ohtani, the Halos fell well short of a playoff spot for the seventh time in as many seasons.

This drought has placed pressure squarely on the shoulders of one man. Outfielder Mike Trout has been with the Angels for 11 years and has only played in the postseason once. The Angels placed their unequivocal trust in Trout when they penned a 12-year contract worth nearly half a billion dollars with the star in 2019. The Los Angeles Angels have waited long enough.

Los Angeles Angels Key Player - Jo Adell

Navigating your way through a lineup filled with some legendary stars can be difficult. Especially for young outfielder Jo Adell. Adell, who is only 22, has yet to play a full season in the big leagues. However, it looks like he might have the chance this year.

With a batting average of .286 in the preseason, Adell has nearly equalled his home run total for all of last season. He hit four dingers last year in 35 games for the Angels. So far, he has three homers in 16 games of Cactus League play.

Jared Tims @Jared_Tims

R: Jo Adell HR in ST 2022

#Angels L: Jo Adell last AB in 2021R: Jo Adell HR in ST 2022 L: Jo Adell last AB in 2021R: Jo Adell HR in ST 2022#Angels https://t.co/p6U0ZwssJj

"L: Jo Adell last AB in 2021. R: Jo Adell HR in ST 2022" - @ Jared Tims

The youngster could learn some valuable lessons from being on this team full time, even if it means warming the bench.

Los Angeles Angels Predicted Lineup

DH Shohei Ohtani CF Mike Trout 1B Jared Walsh 3B Anthony Rendon C Max Stassi RF Brandon Marsh LF Jo Adell 2B Tyler Wade SS David Fletcher

Pitcher: Shohei Ohtani

Houston Astros vs Los Angeles Angels Predicition

The game will be a preview of what many expect to be the rubber match for the American League West. Two extraordinary pitchers will take the mound: Framber Valdez for the Astros and Shohei Ohtani for the Angels.

Despite the Astros proven success against the Angels, the Angels win at home more than they have lost historically. It will be a close game but an exciting one nonetheless. Our prediction: LA Angels 6-5.

Where to watch the Washington Nationals and New York Mets

Houston Astros

TV: SportsNet Southwest

Livestream: MLB.TV

LA Angels

TV: ESPN +

Livestream: MLB.TV

We cannot understate how hungry both teams will be for a victory to set off this weekend's series, and indeed the 2022 season. This match will kick off a rivarly fans will likely be able to enjoy deep into next fall.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt