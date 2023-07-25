How to turn on catcher suggestions in MLB The Show 23? Tips and tricks to use feature effectively

MLB The Show 23 introduces a handy feature called "Catcher Suggestions", which can significantly enhance your pitching strategy during games. However, finding and enabling this option can be tricky, as it is not explicitly labeled as such in the game’s settings. In this article, we’ll guide you through the process of turning on catcher suggestions and offer some tips on effectively uing this feature to your advantage.

Many players don't know that you can enable a "catcher suggestion" tool in MLB The Show 23.

To enable catcher suggestions in MLB The Show 23, follow these steps:

Fom main menu, navigate to the "Settings" option. Look for the "Display" options in the settings menu. Once in the "Display" options, find and toggle on "Fielding aids", which is usually the first option available. Now, locate and activate "CPU Pitch Suggestion." In some versions of the game, this option might be placed between other settings, such as "Catch Position Indicator Accuracy" and "Route to Ball Indicator."

After you have turned on catcher suggestions, you can verify that the feature is active by starting a game and observing the catcher glove indicator while pitching. If the indicator appears over the plate, congratulations – you’re good to go.

Tips for using catcher suggestions in MLB The Show 23:

Most MLB The Show 23 players may use a tool like catcher suggestion mostly as a help in tough situations. Pitching is one of the most fun aspects of the game, and many players don’t want to strip the game away from the strategy and thought that come into pitching. However, a player can activate catcher suggestions if they’re struggling with an at bat, when they find themselves a high count, bases loaded or facing a batter with whom they’ve had trouble before.

However, it’s essential to remember that catcher suggestions are not a strict guideline to follow; they are merely recommendations. Ultimately, it’s up to you, the player, to decide whether to follow the suggested pitch or try something different. Baseball is a game of strategy, and sometimes deviating from the suggestion might surprise the batter and work to your advantage. So don’t hesitate to mix up your pitches and locations to keep your opponents guessing.

It’s important to remember that players do not have to strictly follow catcher suggestions in MLB The Show 23.

By using catcher suggestions effectively, you can improve your pitching accuracy and increase your chances of striking out batters. The feature becomes especially useful when facing challenging opponents or during high-pressure moments in a game.

