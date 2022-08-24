"I hung up on him because he’s an a**hole" - Famous former Trump lawyer once lashed out at an MLB insider for defending Pete Rose allegations

According to a notebook obtained by ESPN, Pete Rose bet on MLB games in 1986 while serving as manager of the Cincinnati Reds.

Lawyer John Dowd once served former US President Donald Trump as his top personal attorney. He gained fame prior to that, however, by his legal involvement in the Pete Rose scandal. In fact, in an on-air interview, he abruptly hung up on radio personality Christopher "Mad Dog" Russo when Russo defended the claims against Pete Rose.

Russo and Dowd got into such a heated exchange during their discussion that Dowd lashed out at the MLB insider. Due to Dowd’s investigation, Rose was placed on baseball's permanently ineligible list and was also banned from the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

Regarding the incident, Dowd said:

When one of Russo’s producers called back, “I told him, ‘I hung up on him because he’s an a - - hole.'”

Dowd added:

“He was so rude. I’ve never encountered anything like it,” Dowd told me. “I don’t know how he keeps his job.”

According to Russo, a devotee of baseball's all-time hit leader, there is no proof that Rose ever bet against his own team, the Cincinnati Reds. Dowd explained the situation's lack of relevance gently. He tried to continue, but Russo cut him off.

Dowd also called Rose a “street criminal.”

"He’s just a gambling bum out there pouting and feeling sorry for himself. He is a street criminal.”

Pete Rose is a retired MLB star and legend.

17-time MLB All-Star Pete Rose honored in 1980 reunion

Rose was recently honored alongside the rest of the 1980 World Champion Philadelphia Phillies team.

Tim Kelly @TimKellySports Here’s the reception Pete Rose got at Citizens Bank Park. Here’s the reception Pete Rose got at Citizens Bank Park. https://t.co/2uQwOsZ0LT

“Here’s the reception Pete Rose got at Citizens Bank Park.” – Tim Kelly

In 2017, Rose's Phillies ceremony was postponed after a woman made serious accusations against him. She claimed that when she was 14 or 15 years old, she had a sexual relationship with him.

Alex Coffey @byalexcoffey I asked Pete Rose what he would say to people who say his presence here sends a negative message to women. His response: “No, I’m not here to talk about that. Sorry about that. It was 55 years ago babe.” I asked Pete Rose what he would say to people who say his presence here sends a negative message to women. His response: “No, I’m not here to talk about that. Sorry about that. It was 55 years ago babe.”

“I asked Pete Rose what he would say to people who say his presence here sends a negative message to women. His response: “No, I’m not here to talk about that. Sorry about that. It was 55 years ago babe.” – Alex Coffey

Rose was questioned on the message. He skillfully ended the inquiry.

“No, I’m not here to talk about that. Sorry about that. It was 55 years ago babe.

Rose played five years for the Phillies, recording 826 of his 4,256 hits with the organization. Prior to joining the Montreal Expos, he was a four-time All-Star with the organization.

Washington Nationals v Philadelphia Phillies

Rose received various honors, including three World Series titles, and he appeared on the National League All-Star team a total of 17 times.

