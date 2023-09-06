Jorge Soler Injury Update: Marlins place All-Star slugger on IL as playoff race heats up

The Miami Marlins have placed Jorge Soler on the 15 day Injured List, which knocks him out of action at a key time. Soler has been one of the Marlins best offensive players, blasting 35 home runs this season. His absence leaves a gap in the lineup that the team may not have the time to properly replace. This has been a breakout season for him and netted him his first All-Star selection.

This placement on the Injured List came at the same time as Sandy Alcantara being shut down for the rest of the season. The former Cy Young award winning pitcher has not been playing at the same high level, but has still been great. Losing both of these players in one day is quite the blow.

Craig Mish of the MLB Network was the first to report on Soler's injury on Twitter.

Jorge Soler was placed on the IL

The injury seemed to occur on what appeared to be an innoucous swing against the Tampa Bay Rays. A clip of the injury was shared to Twitter by Talkin' Baseball.

Jorge Soler was removed from the game after what appeared to be discomfort from this swing

The Marlins path to the playoffs is not impossible, but the road got a lot more difficult to navigate after these injuries.

Jorge Soler could make it back in time for a playoff push

Unlike Sandy Alcantara, Soler's season may not be over. They play in a very tough division, with the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies both ahead of them right now. This means they will be pursuing a Wild Card spot and that every win will matter.

He might only paly a few more regular season games this year, but they could be the most important of the season.