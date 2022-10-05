"Something that makes me very happy tonight, the Braves swept the Mets" - Legendary singer Elton John gave a shoutout to reigning MLB champs in the middle of his concert

British legend Elton John unleashed a savage moment as he trolled the New York Mets after being swept by the Atlanta Braves.

John is a huge Braves fan and wasted no time in enjoying the proud moment before he gave a fist pump and started playing his piano. He said:

"And something that makes me very happy tonight, the Braves swept the Mets."

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia “Something that makes me very happy tonight, the Braves swept the Mets.” -Elton John “Something that makes me very happy tonight, the Braves swept the Mets.” -Elton John https://t.co/L5jmGMjL3j

The Braves beat the Mets 5-3 over the weekend to take a two-game lead in the NL East. With the sweep, the Braves require one more win to clinch the division title.

The first game of the series was a 5-2 Braves win, in which they beat two Cy Young winners in Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer. The Mets held a 10.5-game lead over the Braves earlier this season but let it all slip away. The Braves have also clinched a shot in the postseason.

Elton John even owns a home in Atlanta and has supported the team for decades, even going to games during Bobby Cox's tenure in the late 1990s. He also recently made an appearance on the White House's South Lawn for the first time since performing with Stevie Wonder at a state dinner in 1998.

Elton John, 75, is on his final tour as an artist. This ends a legendary career spanning over five decades.

Elton John's Atlanta Braves clinch NL East title for fifth consecutive year

The defending World Series champs clinched the division title by beating the Miami Marlins 2-1. The Braves trailed the Mets throughout the season and spent just four days at the top to win the title for the fifth year in succession. The Mets, meanwhile, now hold the record for the third largest blown division lead in baseball history.

The Braves clinched the NL East title stunning the Mets in an action-packed season.

The win also puts them in contention for a deep run in the postseason. The current season has been a successful campaign for the Braves despite losing Freddie Freeman in free agency. They will now aim to become the first team to defend the World Series title since the Yankees three-peat between 1998 and 2000.

Before the postseason, the Braves will look to continue their late-season form as they take on the Marlins to close out the regular season.

