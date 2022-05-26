Miami Marlins vs Atlanta Braves Prediction & Match Preview - May 28th | MLB Season 2022

The Miami Marlins will travel to the Peach State to face off against defending world champion Atlanta Braves in the second game of their three-game series on Saturday. Miami has struggled of late, losing their last two games and winning only four of their last ten.

The Braves, meanwhile, are trying to climb back into relevance after an atrocious start to their campaign. They have strung together two wins to improve to 21-23 on the season.

Miami has chosen ace Sandy Alcantara to start the game opposite Atlanta's Tucker Davidson.

Match Details

Fixture: Miami Marlins vs Atlanta Braves.

Date & Time: Saturday, May 28; 4:10 PM EDT.

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia.

Miami Marlins Preview

After a superb start to their 2022 campaign, the Miami Marlins have struggled recently. They now have a 18-24 season record and sit in fourth place in the National League East. Despite being respectable in both pitching and batting, the Marlins have failed to close out games when it matters.

The last time they faced the Braves in a series, the latter got the upper hand 2-1. They were close games that were decided by two runs or less. If Miami can't close out Atlanta on their home turf, the Marlins might get swept, considering the Braves' recent surge in momentum.

Key Player - Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Miami Marlins vs Atlanta Braves

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is the centerpiece of the Marlins' organization, and with good reason. The young Bahamian has been batting .290/.341/.581 with an OPS of .922 so far. He has seven homers, seven doubles, four triples, six stolen bases and 27 RBIs on 36 base hits.

Fish Stripes @fishstripes MLB-leading 4th triple for Jazz Chisholm Jr. MLB-leading 4th triple for Jazz Chisholm Jr. ⚡️ https://t.co/tJ8Rk8IF7x

"MLB-leading 4th triple for Jazz Chisholm Jr. ⚡️" - @ Fish Stripes

Chisholm's status is day-to-day since a hamstring issue on Sunday, but he looks to be on track to play this one. In case he doesn't, the Marlins would kiss goodbye to their chances of winning this game.

Miami Marlins Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Sandy Alcantara.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B Jesus Aguilar, DH Garrett Cooper, 1B Avisail Garcia, RF Brian Anderson, LF Jesus Sanchez, CF Jacob Stallings, C Miguel Rojas, SS Erik Gonzalez, 3B.

Atlanta Braves Preview

The Atlanta Braves are perhaps waking up from their championship hangover. They are just two games below .500 and are faring better recently. The reigning world champions have also overtaken the Philadelphia Phillies for the second spot in the National League East. They are now just 3.5 games behind a wild card berth.

They've snatched two games away from the Phillies in their three-game series and will face the Marlins once again, having faced them just before the series in Philadelphia.

This time, though, the Braves will have the backing of their adoring supporters at Truist Park. If they can find a hint of consistency against a sputtering Marlins, it should be an easy game for the World Series title holders.

Key Player - Dansby Swanson

Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson

Dansby Swanson has been the most consistent player in the Braves' battery lineup this season. He is averaging .268 with an OPS of .782, eight doubles, a triple, six homers, six stolen bases and 23 RBIs on 41 base hits.

SportsTalkATL.com @SportsTalkATL In Dansby Swanson’s last 30 games, he’s hitting .294 with an .860 OPS while playing elite defense. Haters furious In Dansby Swanson’s last 30 games, he’s hitting .294 with an .860 OPS while playing elite defense. Haters furious

"In Dansby Swanson’s last 30 games, he’s hitting .294 with an .860 OPS while playing elite defense. Haters furious" - @ SportsTalkATL.com

It'll be interesting to see how Swanson approaches the matchup against an in-form and dangerous Sandy Alcantara. If he and the Braves can outsmart and unlock the Miami Marlins' ace, they could have a win in the bag.

Miami Marlins vs Atlanta Braves Prediction

This game between the two divisional teams should go down to the wire, as both of them are vying for a playoff berth. The Marlins have struggled of late, and the Braves have been in better form. However, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, it should be a tall order for an average Atlanta offense.

Marlins to win this game 3-2.

Where to follow Marlins vs Braves?

Watch: Bally Sports Florida (Marlins), Bally Sports Southeast (Braves).

Listen: FOX Sports 940AM (WINZ), WAQI 710 (Marlins), 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan (Braves).

