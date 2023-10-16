Kim Ng recently parted ways with the Miami Marlins. She was in charge of their rebuild over the last few seasons after becoming the first female GM in Major League Baseball history. She got them to the playoffs this season, but is moving on. Several teams could be interested in her, and one MLB analyst has a perfect pairing in mind.

Per Jon Heyman, the Boston Red Sox make a lot of sense. They've been having trouble finding outside candidates to replace Chaim Bloom, whom they recently fired.

"Kim Ng, now available, could make sense for the Red Sox who are reportedly having trouble finding the right outside candidates."

The Red Sox finished last place in the AL East once again, and they decided to make several changes to the front office and coaching staff as a result.

Boston Red Sox could look into Kim Ng

Kim Ng was hired in 2020 by then Marlins' president Derek Jeter. She was brought in to oversee the rebuild of the team after they tore things down and traded away several big players.

Could Kim Ng head to the Red Sox?

She succeeded in that goal, bringing them to the playoffs in 2023. They were swept by the Philadelphia Phillies, and now Ng is moving on. It's unclear what her plan is, but the Red Sox would certainly benefit from at least interviewing her.

They have evidently been having difficulty finding candidates to replace the ousted Chaim Bloom, and Jon Heyman believes the fact that Ng declined her option and became available is perfect timing.

The Marlins were in dire straits when she took over. They, unlike the Red Sox, have limited funds to work with. Her rebuild was very impressive, so it's worth finding out what she could do with money on a team like the Red Sox.

She will likely be in high demand, so the Red Sox may not be the only team looking to interview and potentially hire her.