MLB Lineups Today: Complete Batting Orders and Starting Pitchers for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks, Rangers vs. Red Sox & More | 8 May 2025

It’s a lighter nine-game slate in MLB this Thursday, but don’t be fooled. The schedule is packed with pivotal matchups and big-name pitchers taking the mound. The afternoon kicks off at Fenway Park, where Brayan Bello and Jack Leiter face off in a duel of young arms, both aiming to steady their clubs near the .500 mark as May heats up.
Later tonight, Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman lead a Dodgers lineup that’s looked unstoppable off late into a key road clash against Corbin Carroll and the streaky Diamondbacks. With AL East races tightening and under-the-radar teams like Arizona and Texas hunting statement wins, tonight’s games could quietly reshape early-season standings.
Baltimore Orioles vs. Minnesota Twins
Baltimore Orioles (Away Team)
CF Cedric Mullins
SS Gunnar Henderson
C Adley Rutschman
DH Ryan O'Hearn
1B Ryan Mountcastle
2B Jackson Holliday
LF Ramón Laureano
3B Coby Mayo
RF Heston Kjerstad
SP: Dean Kremer
Minnesota Twins (Home Team)
LF Trevor Larnach
CF Byron Buxton
SS Carlos Correa
DH Royce Lewis
3B Brooks Lee
1B Ty France
C Ryan Jeffers
2B Willi Castro
RF Harrison Bader
SP: Bailey Ober
Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox
Texas Rangers (Away Team)
1B Josh Smith
LF Wyatt Langford
SS Corey Seager
DH Joc Pederson
2B Marcus Semien
RF Adolis García
CF Evan Carter
C Jonah Heim
3B Josh Jung
SP: Jack Leiter
Boston Red Sox (Home Team)
LF Jarren Duran
DH Rafael Devers
3B Alex Bregman
2B Kody Campbell
RF Wilyer Abreu
SS Trevor Story
1B Rob Refsnyder
C Connor Wong
CF Ceddanne Rafaela
SP: Brayan Bello
Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals
Chicago White Sox (Away Team)
SS C.J. Meidroth
3B Miguel Vargas
DH Edgar Quero
CF Luis Robert Jr.
1B Andrew Vaughn
2B Lenyn Sosa
LF Michael A. Taylor
RF Bryce Baldwin
C Matt Thaiss
SP: Davis Martin
Kansas City Royals (Home Team)
LF Jonathan India
SS Bobby Witt Jr.
1B Vinnie Pasquantino
DH Salvador Perez
3B Maikel Garcia
2B Michael Massey
RF Drew Waters
C Freddy Fermin
CF Kyle Isbel
SP: Kris Bubic
Detroit Tigers vs. Colorado Rockies (Game 1)
Detroit Tigers (Away Team)
RF Kerry Carpenter
2B Gleyber Torres
3B Zach McKinstry
LF Riley Greene
DH Spencer Torkelson
1B Colt Keith
C Dillon Dingler
SS Trey Sweeney
CF Javier Báez
SP: Casey Mize
Colorado Rockies (Home Team)
CF Brenton Doyle
LF Jordan Beck
3B Ryan McMahon
DH Hunter Goodman
1B Michael Toglia
RF Sean Bouchard
C Jacob Stallings
SS Alan Trejo
2B Adael Amador
SP: Kyle Freeland
Detroit Tigers vs. Colorado Rockies (Game 2)
Detroit Tigers (Away Team)
RF Kerry Carpenter
2B Gleyber Torres
3B Zach McKinstry
LF Riley Greene
DH Spencer Torkelson
1B Colt Keith
C Dillon Dingler
SS Trey Sweeney
CF Javier Báez
SP: Keider Montero
Colorado Rockies (Home Team)
CF Brenton Doyle
LF Jordan Beck
3B Ryan McMahon
C Hunter Goodman
1B Michael Toglia
RF Mickey Moniak
2B Kyle Farmer
DH Nick Martini
SS Alan Trejo
SP: Tanner Gordon
Philadelphia Phillies vs. Tampa Bay Rays
Philadelphia Phillies (Away Team)
2B Bryson Stott
SS Trea Turner
1B Bryce Harper
DH Kyle Schwarber
RF Nick Castellanos
LF Max Kepler
C J.T. Realmuto
3B Alec Bohm
CF Brandon Marsh
SP: Jesús Luzardo
Tampa Bay Rays (Home Team)
DH Yandy Díaz
LF Christopher Morel
3B Junior Caminero
C Danny Jansen
1B Curtis Mead
2B Brandon Lowe
RF José Caballero
SS Taylor Walls
CF Chandler Simpson
SP: Ryan Pepiot
Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves
Cincinnati Reds (Away Team)
CF TJ Friedl
2B Matt McLain
SS Elly De La Cruz
DH Gavin Lux
1B Spencer Steer
C Tyler Stephenson
RF Jake Fraley
3B Santiago Espinal
LF Blake Dunn
SP: Nick Lodolo
Atlanta Braves (Home Team)
LF Alex Verdugo
3B Austin Riley
DH Marcell Ozuna
1B Matt Olson
2B Ozzie Albies
C Sean Murphy
RF Eli White
CF Michael Harris II
SS Nick Allen
SP: Spencer Schwellenbach
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels
Toronto Blue Jays (Away Team)
SS Bo Bichette
1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
DH Anthony Santander
LF George Springer
CF Daulton Varsho
C Alejandro Kirk
RF Addison Barger
3B Ernie Clement
2B Andrés Giménez
SP: Chris Bassitt
Los Angeles Angels (Home Team)
SS Zach Neto
1B Nolan Schanuel
LF Taylor Ward
DH Jorge Soler
C Logan O'Hoppe
3B Yoan Moncada
2B Luis Rengifo
RF Jo Adell
CF Kyren Paris
SP: José Soriano
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
Los Angeles Dodgers (Away Team)
DH Shohei Ohtani
SS Mookie Betts
1B Freddie Freeman
C Will Smith
3B Max Muncy
RF Andy Pages
LF Michael Conforto
CF James Outman
2B Ha-Seong Kim
SP: Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Arizona Diamondbacks (Home Team)
RF Corbin Carroll
2B Ketel Marte
DH Pavin Smith
1B Josh Naylor
3B Eugenio Suárez
C Gabriel Moreno
LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
CF Alek Thomas
SS Geraldo Perdomo
SP: Brandon Pfaadt