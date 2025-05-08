It’s a lighter nine-game slate in MLB this Thursday, but don’t be fooled. The schedule is packed with pivotal matchups and big-name pitchers taking the mound. The afternoon kicks off at Fenway Park, where Brayan Bello and Jack Leiter face off in a duel of young arms, both aiming to steady their clubs near the .500 mark as May heats up.

Ad

Later tonight, Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman lead a Dodgers lineup that’s looked unstoppable off late into a key road clash against Corbin Carroll and the streaky Diamondbacks. With AL East races tightening and under-the-radar teams like Arizona and Texas hunting statement wins, tonight’s games could quietly reshape early-season standings.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB Lineups Today: Complete Batting Orders and Starting Pitchers for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks, Rangers vs. Red Sox & More | 8 May 2025

Ad

Trending

Baltimore Orioles vs. Minnesota Twins

Baltimore Orioles (Away Team)

CF Cedric Mullins

SS Gunnar Henderson

C Adley Rutschman

DH Ryan O'Hearn

1B Ryan Mountcastle

2B Jackson Holliday

LF Ramón Laureano

3B Coby Mayo

RF Heston Kjerstad

SP: Dean Kremer

Minnesota Twins (Home Team)

LF Trevor Larnach

CF Byron Buxton

SS Carlos Correa

DH Royce Lewis

3B Brooks Lee

1B Ty France

C Ryan Jeffers

2B Willi Castro

RF Harrison Bader

Ad

SP: Bailey Ober

Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox

Texas Rangers (Away Team)

1B Josh Smith

LF Wyatt Langford

SS Corey Seager

DH Joc Pederson

2B Marcus Semien

RF Adolis García

CF Evan Carter

C Jonah Heim

3B Josh Jung

SP: Jack Leiter

Boston Red Sox (Home Team)

LF Jarren Duran

DH Rafael Devers

3B Alex Bregman

2B Kody Campbell

RF Wilyer Abreu

SS Trevor Story

1B Rob Refsnyder

C Connor Wong

Ad

CF Ceddanne Rafaela

SP: Brayan Bello

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals

Chicago White Sox (Away Team)

SS C.J. Meidroth

3B Miguel Vargas

DH Edgar Quero

CF Luis Robert Jr.

1B Andrew Vaughn

2B Lenyn Sosa

LF Michael A. Taylor

RF Bryce Baldwin

C Matt Thaiss

SP: Davis Martin

Kansas City Royals (Home Team)

LF Jonathan India

SS Bobby Witt Jr.

1B Vinnie Pasquantino

DH Salvador Perez

3B Maikel Garcia

Ad

2B Michael Massey

RF Drew Waters

C Freddy Fermin

CF Kyle Isbel

SP: Kris Bubic

Detroit Tigers vs. Colorado Rockies (Game 1)

Detroit Tigers (Away Team)

RF Kerry Carpenter

2B Gleyber Torres

3B Zach McKinstry

LF Riley Greene

DH Spencer Torkelson

1B Colt Keith

C Dillon Dingler

SS Trey Sweeney

CF Javier Báez

SP: Casey Mize

Colorado Rockies (Home Team)

CF Brenton Doyle

LF Jordan Beck

3B Ryan McMahon

DH Hunter Goodman

Ad

1B Michael Toglia

RF Sean Bouchard

C Jacob Stallings

SS Alan Trejo

2B Adael Amador

SP: Kyle Freeland

Detroit Tigers vs. Colorado Rockies (Game 2)

Detroit Tigers (Away Team)

RF Kerry Carpenter

2B Gleyber Torres

3B Zach McKinstry

LF Riley Greene

DH Spencer Torkelson

1B Colt Keith

C Dillon Dingler

SS Trey Sweeney

CF Javier Báez

SP: Keider Montero

Colorado Rockies (Home Team)

CF Brenton Doyle

LF Jordan Beck

3B Ryan McMahon

Ad

C Hunter Goodman

1B Michael Toglia

RF Mickey Moniak

2B Kyle Farmer

DH Nick Martini

SS Alan Trejo

SP: Tanner Gordon

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Philadelphia Phillies (Away Team)

2B Bryson Stott

SS Trea Turner

1B Bryce Harper

DH Kyle Schwarber

RF Nick Castellanos

LF Max Kepler

C J.T. Realmuto

3B Alec Bohm

CF Brandon Marsh

SP: Jesús Luzardo

Tampa Bay Rays (Home Team)

DH Yandy Díaz

Ad

LF Christopher Morel

3B Junior Caminero

C Danny Jansen

1B Curtis Mead

2B Brandon Lowe

RF José Caballero

SS Taylor Walls

CF Chandler Simpson

SP: Ryan Pepiot

Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves

Cincinnati Reds (Away Team)

CF TJ Friedl

2B Matt McLain

SS Elly De La Cruz

DH Gavin Lux

1B Spencer Steer

C Tyler Stephenson

RF Jake Fraley

3B Santiago Espinal

LF Blake Dunn

SP: Nick Lodolo

Atlanta Braves (Home Team)

Ad

LF Alex Verdugo

3B Austin Riley

DH Marcell Ozuna

1B Matt Olson

2B Ozzie Albies

C Sean Murphy

RF Eli White

CF Michael Harris II

SS Nick Allen

SP: Spencer Schwellenbach

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels

Toronto Blue Jays (Away Team)

SS Bo Bichette

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

DH Anthony Santander

LF George Springer

CF Daulton Varsho

C Alejandro Kirk

RF Addison Barger

3B Ernie Clement

2B Andrés Giménez

Ad

SP: Chris Bassitt

Los Angeles Angels (Home Team)

SS Zach Neto

1B Nolan Schanuel

LF Taylor Ward

DH Jorge Soler

C Logan O'Hoppe

3B Yoan Moncada

2B Luis Rengifo

RF Jo Adell

CF Kyren Paris

SP: José Soriano

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Los Angeles Dodgers (Away Team)

DH Shohei Ohtani

SS Mookie Betts

1B Freddie Freeman

C Will Smith

3B Max Muncy

RF Andy Pages

LF Michael Conforto

CF James Outman

Ad

2B Ha-Seong Kim

SP: Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Arizona Diamondbacks (Home Team)

RF Corbin Carroll

2B Ketel Marte

DH Pavin Smith

1B Josh Naylor

3B Eugenio Suárez

C Gabriel Moreno

LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

CF Alek Thomas

SS Geraldo Perdomo

SP: Brandon Pfaadt

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More