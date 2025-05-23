MLB Lineups Today: Complete Batting Orders and Starting Pitchers for Dodgers vs. Mets, Padres vs. Braves & More | May 23, 2025

The MLB stage is set for a blockbuster Friday, which has some of the season’s most electric showdowns lined up. At Citi Field, the Dodgers and Mets square off in a clash loaded with firepower and postseason flavor.

Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman lead a Dodgers lineup that’s been punishing pitchers coast to coast, while the Mets answer back with their own star-studded cast in Pete Alonso, Juan Soto, and Francisco Lindor.

Down south in Atlanta, the Padres and Braves gear up for a battle between two of the most dangerous lineups in the National League. Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado headline a San Diego squad that thrives in high-pressure spots, but they’ll be up against a Braves team known for turning home games into home run derbies.

With Matt Olson launching moonshots and Marcell Ozuna igniting the top of the order, this one has all the ingredients for an early-season classic drenched in playoff-level adrenaline.

MLB Lineups Today

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox

Baltimore Orioles (Away Team):

2B Jackson Holliday

C Adley Rutschman

SS Gunnar Henderson

RF Ramon Laureano

DH Ryan O'Hearn

1B Ryan Mountcastle

CF Cedric Mullins

LF Heston Kjerstad

3B Ramon Urias

SP: Cade Povich

Boston Red Sox (Home Team):

LF Jarren Duran

DH Rafael Devers

3B Alex Bregman

RF Rob Refsnyder

2B Kyle Campbell

SS Trevor Story

1B Nick Sogard

C Connor Wong

CF Ceddanne Rafaela

SP: Brayan Bello

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds

Chicago Cubs (Away Team):

LF Ian Happ

RF Kyle Tucker

DH Seiya Suzuki

CF Pete Crow-Armstrong

1B Michael Busch

C Carson Kelly

SS Dansby Swanson

2B Nico Hoerner

3B Matt Shaw

SP: Matthew Boyd

Cincinnati Reds (Home Team):

CF TJ Friedl

3B Santiago Espinal

SS Elly De La Cruz

LF Austin Hays

1B Spencer Steer

DH Tyler Stephenson

C Jose Trevino

2B Matt McLain

RF Connor Joe

SP: Hunter Greene

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Milwaukee Brewers (Away Team):

2B Brice Turang

C William Contreras

CF Jackson Chourio

DH Christian Yelich

1B Rhys Hoskins

LF Isaiah Collins

RF Sal Frelick

3B Caleb Durbin

SS Joey Ortiz

SP: Freddy Peralta

Pittsburgh Pirates (Home Team):

CF Oneil Cruz

DH Andrew McCutchen

RF Bryan Reynolds

C Joey Bart

1B Spencer Horwitz

3B Ke'Bryan Hayes

LF Alexander Canario

2B Adam Frazier

SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa

SP: Paul Skenes

San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals

San Francisco Giants (Away Team):

RF Mike Yastrzemski

SS Willy Adames

CF Jung Hoo Lee

3B Matt Chapman

DH Wilmer Flores

LF Heliot Ramos

1B LaMonte Wade

C Patrick Bailey

2B Tyler Fitzgerald

SP: Landen Roupp

Washington Nationals (Home Team):

SS CJ Abrams

LF James Wood

1B Nathaniel Lowe

C Keibert Ruiz

2B Luis Garcia

DH Josh Bell

RF Alex Call

3B Jose Tena

CF Jacob Young

SP: MacKenzie Gore

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Toronto Blue Jays (Away Team):

SS Bo Bichette

1B Vladimir Guerrero

CF Daulton Varsho

RF George Springer

C Alejandro Kirk

DH Anthony Santander

3B Addison Barger

2B Ernie Clement

LF Nathan Lukes

SP: Eric Lauer

Tampa Bay Rays (Home Team):

DH Yandy Diaz

RF Jose Caballero

LF Christopher Morel

3B Junior Caminero

2B Brandon Lowe

C Danny Jansen

1B Curtis Mead

SS Taylor Walls

CF Chandler Simpson

SP: Drew Rasmussen

Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers

Cleveland Guardians (Away Team):

LF Steven Kwan

CF Lane Thomas

3B Jose Ramirez

DH Kyle Manzardo

1B Carlos Santana

2B Daniel Schneemann

SS Gabriel Arias

C Bo Naylor

RF Nolan Jones

SP: Slade Cecconi

Detroit Tigers (Home Team):

RF Kerry Carpenter

2B Gleyber Torres

3B Zach McKinstry

LF Riley Greene

1B Spencer Torkelson

DH Colt Keith

C Dillon Dingler

SS Trey Sweeney

CF Javier Baez

SP: Jackson Jobe

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets

Los Angeles Dodgers (Away Team):

DH Shohei Ohtani

SS Mookie Betts

1B Freddie Freeman

C Will Smith

RF Teoscar Hernandez

3B Max Muncy

CF Andy Pages

LF Michael Conforto

2B Tommy Edman

SP: Clayton Kershaw

New York Mets (Home Team):

SS Francisco Lindor

RF Juan Soto

1B Pete Alonso

3B Mark Vientos

LF Brandon Nimmo

DH Starling Marte

C Francisco Alvarez

2B Luisangel Acuna

CF Tyrone Taylor

SP: Griffin Canning

San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves

San Diego Padres (Away Team):

RF Fernando Tatis

1B Luis Arraez

DH Manny Machado

CF Jackson Merrill

SS Xander Bogaerts

2B Jake Cronenworth

3B Jose Iglesias

LF Blake Lockridge

C Martin Maldonado

SP: Nick Pivetta

Atlanta Braves (Home Team):

RF Ronald Acuna

3B Austin Riley

1B Matt Olson

DH Marcell Ozuna

LF Alex Verdugo

2B Ozzie Albies

C Drake Baldwin

CF Michael Harris

SS Nick Allen

SP: Chris Sale

Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox

Texas Rangers (Away Team):

SS Josh Smith

LF Wyatt Langford

3B Josh Jung

RF Adolis Garcia

2B Marcus Semien

DH Joc Pederson

1B Jake Burger

C Jonah Heim

CF Sam Haggerty

SP: Tyler Mahle

Chicago White Sox (Home Team):

SS Chase Meidroth

LF Josh Rojas

RF Joshua Palacios

3B Miguel Vargas

CF Luis Robert

C Edgar Quero

DH Andrew Vaughn

2B Lenyn Sosa

1B Tim Elko

SP: Sean Burke

Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins

Kansas City Royals (Away Team):

LF Jonathan India

SS Bobby Witt

1B Vinnie Pasquantino

C Salvador Perez

3B Maikel Garcia

DH Cavan Biggio

2B Michael Massey

RF Drew Waters

CF Kyle Isbel

SP: Noah Cameron

Minnesota Twins (Home Team):

C Ryan Jeffers

2B Brooks Lee

DH Royce Lewis

SS Carlos Correa

1B Ty France

LF Trevor Larnach

3B Jonah Bride

CF Harrison Bader

RF Willi Castro

SP: Pablo Lopez

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros

Seattle Mariners (Away Team):

SS J.P. Crawford

DH Jorge Polanco

CF Julio Rodriguez

C Cal Raleigh

LF Randy Arozarena

1B Rowdy Tellez

RF Leody Taveras

2B Dylan Moore

3B Blake Williamson

SP: Emerson Hancock

Houston Astros (Home Team):

SS Jeremy Pena

3B Isaac Paredes

2B Jose Altuve

1B Christian Walker

DH Yainer Diaz

C Victor Caratini

CF Jake Meyers

LF Zach Dezenzo

RF Cam Smith

SP: Ryan Gusto

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Arizona Diamondbacks (Away Team):

RF Corbin Carroll

2B Ketel Marte

LF Lourdes Gurriel

1B Josh Naylor

3B Eugenio Suarez

DH Pavin Smith

C Gabriel Moreno

CF Alek Thomas

SS Geraldo Perdomo

SP: Zac Gallen

St. Louis Cardinals (Home Team):

LF Lars Nootbaar

SS Masyn Winn

2B Brendan Donovan

1B Willson Contreras

C Ivan Herrera

3B Nolan Arenado

DH Alec Burleson

RF Jordan Walker

CF Victor Scott

SP: Miles Mikolas

New York Yankees vs. Colorado Rockies

New York Yankees (Away Team):

CF Trent Grisham

RF Aaron Judge

LF Cody Bellinger

1B Paul Goldschmidt

DH Jasson Dominguez

SS Anthony Volpe

C Austin Wells

2B DJ LeMahieu

3B Jorbit Vivas

SP: Clarke Schmidt

Colorado Rockies (Home Team):

LF Jordan Beck

SS Ezequiel Tovar

C Hunter Goodman

3B Ryan McMahon

CF Brenton Doyle

1B Michael Toglia

RF Mickey Moniak

DH Nick Martini

2B Adael Amador

SP: Tanner Gordon

Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Angels

Miami Marlins (Away Team):

2B Otto Lopez

DH Avisaíl Ramirez

1B Eric Wagaman

3B Connor Norby

RF Kyle Stowers

C Nick Fortes

SS Jose Sanoja

LF Ronny Simon

CF Derek Hill

SP: Sandy Alcantara

Los Angeles Angels (Home Team):

SS Zach Neto

1B Nolan Schanuel

LF Taylor Ward

DH Jorge Soler

C Logan O'Hoppe

3B Yoan Moncada

2B Luis Rengifo

RF Jo Adell

CF Matthew Lugo

SP: Yusei Kikuchi

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Oakland Athletics

Philadelphia Phillies (Away Team):

SS Trea Turner

1B Bryce Harper

DH Kyle Schwarber

RF Nick Castellanos

C J.T. Realmuto

3B Alec Bohm

2B Edmundo Sosa

LF Weston Wilson

CF Johan Rojas

SP: Zack Wheeler

Oakland Athletics (Home Team):

RF Lawrence Butler

SS Jacob Wilson

LF Tyler Soderstrom

DH Brent Rooker

C Shea Langeliers

3B Miguel Andujar

1B Nick Kurtz

CF Daz Clarke

2B Luis Urias

SP: Jeffrey Springs

