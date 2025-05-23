  • home icon
  MLB Lineups Today: Complete Batting Orders and Starting Pitchers for Dodgers vs. Mets, Padres vs. Braves & More | May 23, 2025

MLB Lineups Today: Complete Batting Orders and Starting Pitchers for Dodgers vs. Mets, Padres vs. Braves & More | May 23, 2025

By Shubham Soni
Modified May 23, 2025 10:46 GMT
Championship Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Mets - Game 5
MLB Lineups Today: Complete Batting Orders and Starting Pitchers for Dodgers vs. Mets, Padres vs. Braves & More | May 23, 2025 - Game 5 - Source: Getty

The MLB stage is set for a blockbuster Friday, which has some of the season’s most electric showdowns lined up. At Citi Field, the Dodgers and Mets square off in a clash loaded with firepower and postseason flavor.

Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman lead a Dodgers lineup that’s been punishing pitchers coast to coast, while the Mets answer back with their own star-studded cast in Pete Alonso, Juan Soto, and Francisco Lindor.

Down south in Atlanta, the Padres and Braves gear up for a battle between two of the most dangerous lineups in the National League. Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado headline a San Diego squad that thrives in high-pressure spots, but they’ll be up against a Braves team known for turning home games into home run derbies.

With Matt Olson launching moonshots and Marcell Ozuna igniting the top of the order, this one has all the ingredients for an early-season classic drenched in playoff-level adrenaline.

MLB Lineups Today

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox

Baltimore Orioles (Away Team):

  • 2B Jackson Holliday
  • C Adley Rutschman
  • SS Gunnar Henderson
  • RF Ramon Laureano
  • DH Ryan O'Hearn
  • 1B Ryan Mountcastle
  • CF Cedric Mullins
  • LF Heston Kjerstad
  • 3B Ramon Urias
  • SP: Cade Povich

Boston Red Sox (Home Team):

  • LF Jarren Duran
  • DH Rafael Devers
  • 3B Alex Bregman
  • RF Rob Refsnyder
  • 2B Kyle Campbell
  • SS Trevor Story
  • 1B Nick Sogard
  • C Connor Wong
  • CF Ceddanne Rafaela
  • SP: Brayan Bello

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds

Chicago Cubs (Away Team):

  • LF Ian Happ
  • RF Kyle Tucker
  • DH Seiya Suzuki
  • CF Pete Crow-Armstrong
  • 1B Michael Busch
  • C Carson Kelly
  • SS Dansby Swanson
  • 2B Nico Hoerner
  • 3B Matt Shaw
  • SP: Matthew Boyd

Cincinnati Reds (Home Team):

  • CF TJ Friedl
  • 3B Santiago Espinal
  • SS Elly De La Cruz
  • LF Austin Hays
  • 1B Spencer Steer
  • DH Tyler Stephenson
  • C Jose Trevino
  • 2B Matt McLain
  • RF Connor Joe
  • SP: Hunter Greene
Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Milwaukee Brewers (Away Team):

  • 2B Brice Turang
  • C William Contreras
  • CF Jackson Chourio
  • DH Christian Yelich
  • 1B Rhys Hoskins
  • LF Isaiah Collins
  • RF Sal Frelick
  • 3B Caleb Durbin
  • SS Joey Ortiz
  • SP: Freddy Peralta

Pittsburgh Pirates (Home Team):

  • CF Oneil Cruz
  • DH Andrew McCutchen
  • RF Bryan Reynolds
  • C Joey Bart
  • 1B Spencer Horwitz
  • 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
  • LF Alexander Canario
  • 2B Adam Frazier
  • SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  • SP: Paul Skenes

San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals

San Francisco Giants (Away Team):

  • RF Mike Yastrzemski
  • SS Willy Adames
  • CF Jung Hoo Lee
  • 3B Matt Chapman
  • DH Wilmer Flores
  • LF Heliot Ramos
  • 1B LaMonte Wade
  • C Patrick Bailey
  • 2B Tyler Fitzgerald
  • SP: Landen Roupp

Washington Nationals (Home Team):

  • SS CJ Abrams
  • LF James Wood
  • 1B Nathaniel Lowe
  • C Keibert Ruiz
  • 2B Luis Garcia
  • DH Josh Bell
  • RF Alex Call
  • 3B Jose Tena
  • CF Jacob Young
  • SP: MacKenzie Gore

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Toronto Blue Jays (Away Team):

  • SS Bo Bichette
  • 1B Vladimir Guerrero
  • CF Daulton Varsho
  • RF George Springer
  • C Alejandro Kirk
  • DH Anthony Santander
  • 3B Addison Barger
  • 2B Ernie Clement
  • LF Nathan Lukes
  • SP: Eric Lauer
Tampa Bay Rays (Home Team):

  • DH Yandy Diaz
  • RF Jose Caballero
  • LF Christopher Morel
  • 3B Junior Caminero
  • 2B Brandon Lowe
  • C Danny Jansen
  • 1B Curtis Mead
  • SS Taylor Walls
  • CF Chandler Simpson
  • SP: Drew Rasmussen

Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers

Cleveland Guardians (Away Team):

  • LF Steven Kwan
  • CF Lane Thomas
  • 3B Jose Ramirez
  • DH Kyle Manzardo
  • 1B Carlos Santana
  • 2B Daniel Schneemann
  • SS Gabriel Arias
  • C Bo Naylor
  • RF Nolan Jones
  • SP: Slade Cecconi

Detroit Tigers (Home Team):

  • RF Kerry Carpenter
  • 2B Gleyber Torres
  • 3B Zach McKinstry
  • LF Riley Greene
  • 1B Spencer Torkelson
  • DH Colt Keith
  • C Dillon Dingler
  • SS Trey Sweeney
  • CF Javier Baez
  • SP: Jackson Jobe
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets

Los Angeles Dodgers (Away Team):

  • DH Shohei Ohtani
  • SS Mookie Betts
  • 1B Freddie Freeman
  • C Will Smith
  • RF Teoscar Hernandez
  • 3B Max Muncy
  • CF Andy Pages
  • LF Michael Conforto
  • 2B Tommy Edman
  • SP: Clayton Kershaw

New York Mets (Home Team):

  • SS Francisco Lindor
  • RF Juan Soto
  • 1B Pete Alonso
  • 3B Mark Vientos
  • LF Brandon Nimmo
  • DH Starling Marte
  • C Francisco Alvarez
  • 2B Luisangel Acuna
  • CF Tyrone Taylor
  • SP: Griffin Canning

San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves

San Diego Padres (Away Team):

  • RF Fernando Tatis
  • 1B Luis Arraez
  • DH Manny Machado
  • CF Jackson Merrill
  • SS Xander Bogaerts
  • 2B Jake Cronenworth
  • 3B Jose Iglesias
  • LF Blake Lockridge
  • C Martin Maldonado
  • SP: Nick Pivetta
Atlanta Braves (Home Team):

  • RF Ronald Acuna
  • 3B Austin Riley
  • 1B Matt Olson
  • DH Marcell Ozuna
  • LF Alex Verdugo
  • 2B Ozzie Albies
  • C Drake Baldwin
  • CF Michael Harris
  • SS Nick Allen
  • SP: Chris Sale

Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox

Texas Rangers (Away Team):

  • SS Josh Smith
  • LF Wyatt Langford
  • 3B Josh Jung
  • RF Adolis Garcia
  • 2B Marcus Semien
  • DH Joc Pederson
  • 1B Jake Burger
  • C Jonah Heim
  • CF Sam Haggerty
  • SP: Tyler Mahle

Chicago White Sox (Home Team):

  • SS Chase Meidroth
  • LF Josh Rojas
  • RF Joshua Palacios
  • 3B Miguel Vargas
  • CF Luis Robert
  • C Edgar Quero
  • DH Andrew Vaughn
  • 2B Lenyn Sosa
  • 1B Tim Elko
  • SP: Sean Burke
Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins

Kansas City Royals (Away Team):

  • LF Jonathan India
  • SS Bobby Witt
  • 1B Vinnie Pasquantino
  • C Salvador Perez
  • 3B Maikel Garcia
  • DH Cavan Biggio
  • 2B Michael Massey
  • RF Drew Waters
  • CF Kyle Isbel
  • SP: Noah Cameron

Minnesota Twins (Home Team):

  • C Ryan Jeffers
  • 2B Brooks Lee
  • DH Royce Lewis
  • SS Carlos Correa
  • 1B Ty France
  • LF Trevor Larnach
  • 3B Jonah Bride
  • CF Harrison Bader
  • RF Willi Castro
  • SP: Pablo Lopez

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros

Seattle Mariners (Away Team):

  • SS J.P. Crawford
  • DH Jorge Polanco
  • CF Julio Rodriguez
  • C Cal Raleigh
  • LF Randy Arozarena
  • 1B Rowdy Tellez
  • RF Leody Taveras
  • 2B Dylan Moore
  • 3B Blake Williamson
  • SP: Emerson Hancock

Houston Astros (Home Team):

  • SS Jeremy Pena
  • 3B Isaac Paredes
  • 2B Jose Altuve
  • 1B Christian Walker
  • DH Yainer Diaz
  • C Victor Caratini
  • CF Jake Meyers
  • LF Zach Dezenzo
  • RF Cam Smith
  • SP: Ryan Gusto

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Arizona Diamondbacks (Away Team):

  • RF Corbin Carroll
  • 2B Ketel Marte
  • LF Lourdes Gurriel
  • 1B Josh Naylor
  • 3B Eugenio Suarez
  • DH Pavin Smith
  • C Gabriel Moreno
  • CF Alek Thomas
  • SS Geraldo Perdomo
  • SP: Zac Gallen
St. Louis Cardinals (Home Team):

  • LF Lars Nootbaar
  • SS Masyn Winn
  • 2B Brendan Donovan
  • 1B Willson Contreras
  • C Ivan Herrera
  • 3B Nolan Arenado
  • DH Alec Burleson
  • RF Jordan Walker
  • CF Victor Scott
  • SP: Miles Mikolas

New York Yankees vs. Colorado Rockies

New York Yankees (Away Team):

  • CF Trent Grisham
  • RF Aaron Judge
  • LF Cody Bellinger
  • 1B Paul Goldschmidt
  • DH Jasson Dominguez
  • SS Anthony Volpe
  • C Austin Wells
  • 2B DJ LeMahieu
  • 3B Jorbit Vivas
  • SP: Clarke Schmidt

Colorado Rockies (Home Team):

  • LF Jordan Beck
  • SS Ezequiel Tovar
  • C Hunter Goodman
  • 3B Ryan McMahon
  • CF Brenton Doyle
  • 1B Michael Toglia
  • RF Mickey Moniak
  • DH Nick Martini
  • 2B Adael Amador
  • SP: Tanner Gordon
Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Angels

Miami Marlins (Away Team):

  • 2B Otto Lopez
  • DH Avisaíl Ramirez
  • 1B Eric Wagaman
  • 3B Connor Norby
  • RF Kyle Stowers
  • C Nick Fortes
  • SS Jose Sanoja
  • LF Ronny Simon
  • CF Derek Hill
  • SP: Sandy Alcantara

Los Angeles Angels (Home Team):

  • SS Zach Neto
  • 1B Nolan Schanuel
  • LF Taylor Ward
  • DH Jorge Soler
  • C Logan O'Hoppe
  • 3B Yoan Moncada
  • 2B Luis Rengifo
  • RF Jo Adell
  • CF Matthew Lugo
  • SP: Yusei Kikuchi

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Oakland Athletics

Philadelphia Phillies (Away Team):

  • SS Trea Turner
  • 1B Bryce Harper
  • DH Kyle Schwarber
  • RF Nick Castellanos
  • C J.T. Realmuto
  • 3B Alec Bohm
  • 2B Edmundo Sosa
  • LF Weston Wilson
  • CF Johan Rojas
  • SP: Zack Wheeler

Oakland Athletics (Home Team):

  • RF Lawrence Butler
  • SS Jacob Wilson
  • LF Tyler Soderstrom
  • DH Brent Rooker
  • C Shea Langeliers
  • 3B Miguel Andujar
  • 1B Nick Kurtz
  • CF Daz Clarke
  • 2B Luis Urias
  • SP: Jeffrey Springs
