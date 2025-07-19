MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Saturday, July 19: Pirates vs. White Sox, Nationals vs. Padres, and more 

MLB enters the first weekend after the All-Star break. After two days of baseball action, teams are back into the grind and are preparing for the upcoming trade deadline. While the front offices are busy negotiating deals for their respective teams, players are making sure they are not leaving anything out on the field.

Ad

On Saturday, there will be a host of different games which will keep fans hooked. Let's prepare you better by giving you the picks, predictions and best bets for each and every game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB picks, predictions and best bets for Saturday, July 19

#1. Pirates vs. White Sox

Score Prediction: Pirates 5, White Sox 2

Pick: Under 8.5 runs (-115)

Best Bet (Prop): Ke’Bryan Hayes Over 0.5 Hits (+105)

Ad

Trending

Chicago White Sox ace Adrian Houser is having an excellent season on the mound, but the same cannot be said about his fellow hitters, who have struggled all season long. While the Pirates' offense isn't exactly the gold standard, they could hold their ground and score runs after Houser exits.

#2. Nationals vs. Padres

Score Prediction: Padres 5, Nationals 3

Pick: Under 9.0 runs (-110)

Best Bet (Prop): Fernando Tatis Jr. Anytime Home Run (+400)

Yu Darvish has only pitched two games, and in both of them, he has been far from ideal. However, the Japanese ace will look at this game against the Nationals for a bounce-back effort. He'll have full support of the Padres' top-heavy lineup featuring Jackson Merrill and Fernando Tatis Jr.

Ad

#3. Marlins vs. Royals

Score Prediction: Royals 4, Marlins 3

Pick: Under 8.5 runs (-110)

Best Bet (Prop): Bobby Witt Jr. Over 0.5 RBI (+120)

Runs won't be scored easily in this game. Michael Wacha will take the hill for the Royals and he could make a difference with his pitching on the mound.

#4. Phillies vs. Angels

Score Prediction: Phillies 6, Angels 4

Pick: Over 9.5 runs (-110)

Best Bet (Prop): Mike Trout Over 0.5 Hits (+115)

The Angels' offense will have to face Phillies' Taijuan Walker, and apart from Mike Trout, not many of the hitters on the road team can say they like facing the righty. Yusei Kikuchi of the Angels is good, but this Phillies lineup can take anyone apart.

Ad

#5. Rays vs. Orioles

Score Prediction: Rays 5, Orioles 4

Pick: Under 9.0 runs (-110)

Best Bet (Prop): Brandon Lowe Over 1.5 Total Bases (+125)

The Orioles and the Rays will play a close contest thanks to quality starting pitchers on the mound in Dean Kremer and Zack Littell. Brandon Lowe is known to do well against RHP and he should have a good day at the plate.

#6. Astros vs. Mariners

Score Prediction: Mariners 5, Astros 4

Pick: Under 8.0 runs (-110)

Ad

Best Bet (Prop): Cal Raleigh Over 0.5 Hits (+115)

Another divisional rivalry takes center stage on Friday. Logan Evans of the Mariners should have a good outing tonight as he looks to get past the Astros' right-handed dominant lineup. Meanwhile, the job will be tougher for Astros ace Lance McCullers Jr. against the lefty-dominant Seattle side.

#7. Athletics vs. Guardians

Score Prediction: Guardians 6, Athletics 3

Pick: Under 8.5 runs (-110)

Best Bet (Prop): Jose Ramirez Over 0.5 RBI (+130)

Ad

Guardians' Jose Ramirez loves playing against A's Luis Severino and he should have his time tonight. Similarly, Logan Allen is turning out to be a good asset for the Guardians, and he's expected to have a quality outing against the Athletics.

Picks, predictions and best bets for remaining MLB matchups on Saturday

#8. Giants vs. Blue Jays

Score Prediction: Blue Jays 5, Giants 3 (Total: 8 runs)

Ad

Pick: Under 8.0 runs (-110)

Best Bet (Prop): Bo Bichette Over 1.5 Total Bases (+140)

#9. Reds vs. Mets

Score Prediction: Mets 5, Reds 2

Pick: Under 9.0 runs (-115)

Best Bet (Prop): Clay Holmes Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-130)

#10. Tigers vs. Rangers

Score Prediction: Rangers 6, Tigers 4

Pick: Over 8.5 runs (-110)

Best Bet (Prop): Corey Seager Over 0.5 RBI (+140)

#11. Yankees vs. Braves

Score Prediction: Yankees 7, Braves 4

Pick: Over 9.5 runs (-110)

Best Bet (Prop): Aaron Judge Over 0.5 RBI (+110)

#12. Red Sox vs. Cubs

Ad

Score Prediction: Red Sox 6, Cubs 2

Pick: Under 9.0 runs (-110)

Best Bet (Prop): Alex Verdugo Over 1.5 Hits (+130)

#13. Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks

Score Prediction: Cardinals 5, D‑backs 3

Pick: Under 8.5 runs (-110)

Best Bet (Prop): Nolan Arenado Over 0.5 Hits (+105)

#14. Twins vs. Rockies

Score Prediction: Twins 8, Rockies 5

Pick: Over 11.5 runs (-110)

Best Bet (Prop): Royce Lewis Under 0.5 Hits (+140)

#15. Brewers vs. Dodgers

Score Prediction: Dodgers 5, Brewers 3

Pick: Under 9.0 runs (-110)

Best Bet (Prop): Shohei Ohtani Anytime Home Run (+360)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More