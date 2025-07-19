MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Saturday, July 19: Pirates vs. White Sox, Nationals vs. Padres, and more 

MLB enters the first weekend after the All-Star break. After two days of baseball action, teams are back into the grind and are preparing for the upcoming trade deadline. While the front offices are busy negotiating deals for their respective teams, players are making sure they are not leaving anything out on the field.
On Saturday, there will be a host of different games which will keep fans hooked. Let's prepare you better by giving you the picks, predictions and best bets for each and every game.
MLB picks, predictions and best bets for Saturday, July 19
#1. Pirates vs. White Sox
Score Prediction: Pirates 5, White Sox 2
Pick: Under 8.5 runs (-115)
Best Bet (Prop): Ke’Bryan Hayes Over 0.5 Hits (+105)
Chicago White Sox ace Adrian Houser is having an excellent season on the mound, but the same cannot be said about his fellow hitters, who have struggled all season long. While the Pirates' offense isn't exactly the gold standard, they could hold their ground and score runs after Houser exits.
#2. Nationals vs. Padres
Score Prediction: Padres 5, Nationals 3
Pick: Under 9.0 runs (-110)
Best Bet (Prop): Fernando Tatis Jr. Anytime Home Run (+400)
Yu Darvish has only pitched two games, and in both of them, he has been far from ideal. However, the Japanese ace will look at this game against the Nationals for a bounce-back effort. He'll have full support of the Padres' top-heavy lineup featuring Jackson Merrill and Fernando Tatis Jr.
#3. Marlins vs. Royals
Score Prediction: Royals 4, Marlins 3
Pick: Under 8.5 runs (-110)
Best Bet (Prop): Bobby Witt Jr. Over 0.5 RBI (+120)
Runs won't be scored easily in this game. Michael Wacha will take the hill for the Royals and he could make a difference with his pitching on the mound.
#4. Phillies vs. Angels
Score Prediction: Phillies 6, Angels 4
Pick: Over 9.5 runs (-110)
Best Bet (Prop): Mike Trout Over 0.5 Hits (+115)
The Angels' offense will have to face Phillies' Taijuan Walker, and apart from Mike Trout, not many of the hitters on the road team can say they like facing the righty. Yusei Kikuchi of the Angels is good, but this Phillies lineup can take anyone apart.
#5. Rays vs. Orioles
Score Prediction: Rays 5, Orioles 4
Pick: Under 9.0 runs (-110)
Best Bet (Prop): Brandon Lowe Over 1.5 Total Bases (+125)
The Orioles and the Rays will play a close contest thanks to quality starting pitchers on the mound in Dean Kremer and Zack Littell. Brandon Lowe is known to do well against RHP and he should have a good day at the plate.
#6. Astros vs. Mariners
Score Prediction: Mariners 5, Astros 4
Pick: Under 8.0 runs (-110)
Best Bet (Prop): Cal Raleigh Over 0.5 Hits (+115)
Another divisional rivalry takes center stage on Friday. Logan Evans of the Mariners should have a good outing tonight as he looks to get past the Astros' right-handed dominant lineup. Meanwhile, the job will be tougher for Astros ace Lance McCullers Jr. against the lefty-dominant Seattle side.
#7. Athletics vs. Guardians
Score Prediction: Guardians 6, Athletics 3
Pick: Under 8.5 runs (-110)
Best Bet (Prop): Jose Ramirez Over 0.5 RBI (+130)
Guardians' Jose Ramirez loves playing against A's Luis Severino and he should have his time tonight. Similarly, Logan Allen is turning out to be a good asset for the Guardians, and he's expected to have a quality outing against the Athletics.
Picks, predictions and best bets for remaining MLB matchups on Saturday
#8. Giants vs. Blue Jays
Score Prediction: Blue Jays 5, Giants 3 (Total: 8 runs)
Pick: Under 8.0 runs (-110)
Best Bet (Prop): Bo Bichette Over 1.5 Total Bases (+140)
#9. Reds vs. Mets
Score Prediction: Mets 5, Reds 2
Pick: Under 9.0 runs (-115)
Best Bet (Prop): Clay Holmes Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-130)
#10. Tigers vs. Rangers
Score Prediction: Rangers 6, Tigers 4
Pick: Over 8.5 runs (-110)
Best Bet (Prop): Corey Seager Over 0.5 RBI (+140)
#11. Yankees vs. Braves
Score Prediction: Yankees 7, Braves 4
Pick: Over 9.5 runs (-110)
Best Bet (Prop): Aaron Judge Over 0.5 RBI (+110)
#12. Red Sox vs. Cubs
Score Prediction: Red Sox 6, Cubs 2
Pick: Under 9.0 runs (-110)
Best Bet (Prop): Alex Verdugo Over 1.5 Hits (+130)
#13. Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks
Score Prediction: Cardinals 5, D‑backs 3
Pick: Under 8.5 runs (-110)
Best Bet (Prop): Nolan Arenado Over 0.5 Hits (+105)
#14. Twins vs. Rockies
Score Prediction: Twins 8, Rockies 5
Pick: Over 11.5 runs (-110)
Best Bet (Prop): Royce Lewis Under 0.5 Hits (+140)
#15. Brewers vs. Dodgers
Score Prediction: Dodgers 5, Brewers 3
Pick: Under 9.0 runs (-110)
Best Bet (Prop): Shohei Ohtani Anytime Home Run (+360)