MLB Pitchers Power Rankings: Who are the top 10 hottest arms after Day 1 of Week 8 ft. Zach Wheeler and Tarik Skubal 

Just like the hitters they face, the MLB's top pitchers are an extremely valuable asset to their respective teams, with a strong pitching staff seen as arguably the most important component of any championship-winning team.

Ad

So far this season, some of the traditional big hitters have continued to dominate, while some newer names continue to add themselves to the 'elite' discussion as they get into their groove.

Looking at the past week's action, here are the top 10 arms in all of MLB at the moment.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 10 MLB pitchers after Day 1 of Week 8

#10 - Robbie Ray

With a 2.84 ERA and 46 total strikeouts, lefty Robbie Ray has been one of the finest performers in a star-studded San Francisco Giants pitching staff. So far, Ray boasts a perfect 5-0 win/loss record for the 2025 MLB season.

Ad

Trending

#9 - Nathan Eovaldi

A seasoned veteran, Eovaldi has been one of MLB's household names for many a year now. With a 1.78 ERA and 60 strikeouts so far this season, it appears the 35-year-old still has plenty of fuel left in the tank to continue competing with the best of the best.

#8 - Hunter Greene

Undoubtedly the ace of the Cincinnati Reds' pitching staff, 25-year-old Hunter Greene is enjoying quite a solid year so far, with a 2.36 ERA and 61 total strikeouts, along with a 4-2 record.

Ad

#7 - Hunter Brown

One of the aces of this new-look Houston Astros team, Hunter Brown, who enjoyed quite a strong 2024 season, has taken his game to the next level in 2025. So far, the 26-year-old boasts a 1.48 ERA, along with 58 strikeouts and a 6-1 record.

#6 - Paul Skenes

Having started slightly slower than he would have hoped for, and struggling in his first few outings this season, young Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes appears to have returned to his best in more recent appearances.

Ad

In Skenes' most recent appearance, against the New York Mets, the 2024 NL Rookie of the Year award winner pitched six innings, giving up only one earned run and striking out six.

Pittsburgh Pirates v New York Mets - Source: Getty

Ad

#5 - Jacob DeGrom

A two-time Cy Young award winner in his heyday, Texas Rangers starter Jacob DeGrom appears to be turning back the years this season, looking dominant on the mound at 36 years of age. So far, DeGrom boasts a 2.72 ERA with 46 strikeouts and a 3-1 win/loss record.

#4 - Zack Wheeler

Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler, having finished in the top three for the NL Cy Young award last year, appears to back himself for finally winning the big award for the first time in his MLB career. Wheeler looked to be at his dominant best in his latest appearance on Sunday, pitching seven innings of shutout baseball against the Cleveland Guardians, striking out eight.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#3 - Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Just like he was back in 2024, Yoshinobu Yamamoto is once again a reliable arm for the Dodgers despite the injury 'crisis' of sorts they are going through, with the likes of Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell and Clayton Kershaw all on the IL.

#2 - Kodai Senga

Having missed much of the 2024 MLB season due to injury, it appears New York Mets ace Kodai Senga is finally back to his best this year. Currently, the 32-year-old has a 4-2 record, along with a 1.16 ERA and 35 total strikeouts.

Ad

#1 - Tarik Skubal

Unplayable on his day, back-to-back Cy Young awards look like a certainty for Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, if he continues to dominate opposing batters as he has so far this season. Most recently, Skubal starred in a 2-1 win against the Texas Rangers on Friday, pitching seven innings, giving up one earned run and striking out 12.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More