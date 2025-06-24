  • home icon
MLB Player Prop Parlays Today: Safe picks with Francisco Lindor, and high-risk plays from Fernando Tatis Jr., Shohei Ohtani for June 24, 2025

By Shubham Soni
Published Jun 24, 2025 10:34 GMT
MLB Player Prop Parlays Today: Safe picks featuring Francisco Lindor, Ketel Marte, and high-risk plays with Fernando Tatis Jr., Shohei Ohtani for June 24, 2025 - Source: Imagn

Tonight’s MLB action sets the stage for explosive parlays as star hitters heat up and pitchers show cracks under pressure. Francisco Lindor remains red-hot, Shohei Ohtani is launching bombs at mile-high Coors and Freddy Peralta is riding a winning streak.

These carefully crafted 4-leg parlays balance steady reliability with bold upside — perfect for bettors ready to ride the momentum and turn sharp insights into big wins.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

MLB Player Prop Parlays Today

Parlay #1 - Safe / Low-Risk 4-Leg

Francisco Lindor 2+ Total Bases (-105)

Francisco Lindor stays dangerous at the plate - Source: Imagn

Francisco Lindor is hitting .273 this season with 16 homers, and enters tonight on a tear. He recorded 2 hits in each of his last 3 games, with 2 home runs during that stretch, making his 2+ total bases prop a strong play.

also-read-trending Trending

Ketel Marte 2+ Total Bases (-120)

Ketel Marte is batting .316 this season with 14 homers and has been on fire lately. He posted hit totals of 3, 0, 4, 3, and 3 in his last five games, with 2 homers and 5 doubles in that stretch, a prime spot for 2+ total bases tonight.

Yandy Diaz 2+ Total Bases (-120)

Diaz has multi-hit upside and has cleared 2+ total bases in his last 5 games, benefitting from solid splits against left-handers in a hitter-friendly ballpark.

Justin Verlander Over 1.5 Earned Runs (-160)

Justin Verlander has given up 2 or more earned runs in each of his last 5 starts, with totals of 3, 2, 2, 3, and 2, making the over 1.5 earned runs a reliable prop play tonight.

Est. Parlay Odds: Approx. +960

Parlay #2 - High-Risk, Big-Payout 4-Leg

Bo Bichette 2+ Hits (+125)

Bo Bichette is hitting .279 this season with 11 homers and has tallied 2, 1, 3, 0, 3, and 2 hits in his last six games, putting him in solid form for a 2+ hits prop tonight.

Shohei Ohtani 2+ Hits (+115)

Shohei Ohtani faces German Marquez (6.11 ERA) at hitter-friendly Coors Field after a big game yesterday with 2 hits, including a triple and a homer, making him a strong multi-hit candidate again tonight.

Fernando Tatis Jr. 3+ Hits + Runs + RBIs (+100)

Fernando Tatis Jr.&#039;s season is in full swing - Source: Imagn
Fernando Tatis Jr.'s season is in full swing - Source: Imagn

Fernando Tatis Jr. is batting .267 with 15 homers this season, blasting 2 home runs and driving in 6 runs over his last 3 games, keeping his all-around production streak alive for his 3+ hits+runs+RBIs prop tonight.

Freddy Peralta to Record a Win (Yes) (+125)

Freddy Peralta (7-4) faces the Pirates tonight and enters with wins in each of his last two starts, making him a solid value pick to record a win against a below-average offense.

Est. Parlay Odds: Approx. +2080

Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends.

Edited by Nadim El Kak
