MLB Rewind: Fernando Tatis Jr. stuns the 2021 All-Star red carpet with his pink suit and secret embroidery inside

The American and National League MLB All-Stars walked the red (purple) carpet in Denver in 2021 and everyone arrived looking HOT! Fernando Tatis Jr. unquestionably stole the show in a pink silk suit with hidden embroidery. All we can say is WOW!

Cut4 @Cut4 @tatis_jr ’s got real main character energy in this suit. .@tatis_jr’s got real main character energy in this suit. https://t.co/xTq1ax6rWx

".@tatis_jr’s got real main character energy in this suit." - Cut4

When MLB Network caught up with the shortstop, Tatis Jr. showed off his style. He had “El Nino” and his jersey #23 stitched inside the jacket.

"All in the details tatis_jr" - San Diego Padres

The Twitterati thought Tatis Jr. was best dressed on the red (purple) carpet and flooded social media with their compliments.

Gentleman's Playbook @GentsPlaybook This is what it feels like to be the best dressed man on the #MLBAllStar red carpet. @tatis_jr wearing GentsPlaybook Custom Blush silk This is what it feels like to be the best dressed man on the #MLBAllStar red carpet. @tatis_jr wearing GentsPlaybook Custom Blush silk 🔥 https://t.co/OtKY0uMBbe

"This is what it feels like to be the best dressed man on the #MLBAllStar red carpet. @tatis_jr wearing GentsPlaybook Custom Blush silk" - Gentaleman's playbook

Media pages also chimed in.

"Fernando Tatis Jr. showing up to the red carpet looking beautiful was the lock of the century" - Talkin' Baseball

Fernando Tatis Jr. is an outfielder and shortstop who plays for the San Diego Padres. He made his MLB debut in 2019, won the Silver Slugger Award in 2020, and was named an All-Star in 2021.

Tatís's father, Fernando Sr., was also an MLB athlete and played third base in the major leagues from 1997 to 2010. His younger brother, Elijah, is an infielder in the Chicago White Sox organization.

Fernando Tatis Jr. youngest player (age 22) to be featured as cover athlete of "MLB The Show"

Tatis Jr. is the youngest player to grace the cover of "MLB The Show."

Fernando Tatis Jr. was the featured cover player for "MLB The Show 21." At just 22 year of age, he's the youngest to grace the cover of the popular video game.

The Padres recently unveiled their Nike City Connect Series jerseys that highlight the vibrancy of the region's coastal community. The uniforms are meant to match the vibrant colors of San Diego's fabled pink and yellow sunsets over the Pacific Ocean.

Tatis Jr. and his teammates revealed the special jerseys in a promotional video.

San Diego Padres @Padres Two cities. Two cultures. One home team.



Dos ciudades. Dos culturas. Un equipo de casa. Two cities. Two cultures. One home team.Dos ciudades. Dos culturas. Un equipo de casa. https://t.co/N1UTiGTNN5

"Two cities. Two cultures. One home team." - San Diego Padres

This year, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander and his family rocked the All-Star red carpet.

Kate Upton, alongside husband Justin and daughter Genevieve, looked splendid. Verlander’s model wife Kate rocked a white off-the-shoulder mini dress while Genevieve wore a sparkly golden dress with silver sandals. The little girl gave a big smile and posed for the cameras. Verlander went with a shimmery gold suit to match his daughter.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far