MLB Starting Lineups for Monday, Pitching Matchups & Players to Watch | 28 April 2025

Today's games feature numerous players to watch, including Mets switch-hitter Francisco Lindor and Yankees superstar Aaron Judge. Orioles pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano takes his turn against the New York batting lineup. The strong Dodgers lineup, comprised of stars Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, welcome the Marlins.

In the National League, the New York Mets host the Washington Nationals. In the American League, Cleveland Guardians visit Minnesota to face the Twins and the Yankees are on the road to take on Baltimore Orioles.

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals

New York Mets (Away Team):

SS Francisco Lindor

RF Juan Soto

1B Pete Alonso

LF Brandon Nimmo

3B Mark Vientos

DH Jesse Winker

C Francisco Alvarez

2B Jeff McNeil

CF Tyrone Taylor

SP: Griffin Canning

Washington Nationals (Home Team):

SS CJ Abrams

LF James Wood

2B Luis Garcia

C Keibert Ruiz

1B Nathaniel Lowe

DH Josh Bell

RF Dylan Crews

3B Jose Tena

CF Jacob Young

SP: Trevor Williams

Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians

Minnesota Twins (Away Team):

2B Edouard Julien

CF Byron Buxton

RF Trevor Larnach

SS Carlos Correa

1B Ty France

C Ryan Jeffers

3B Brooks Lee

LF Harrison Bader

DH Jonah Bride

SP: Bailey Ober

Cleveland Guardians (Home Team):

LF Steven Kwan

RF Nolan Jones

3B Jose Ramirez

DH Kyle Manzardo

1B Carlos Santana

2B Gabriel Arias

CF Angel Martinez

C Bo Naylor

SS Brayan Rocchio

SP: Gavin Williams

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles

New York Yankees (Away Team):

DH Ben Rice

RF Aaron Judge

CF Cody Bellinger

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Jazz Chisholm

SS Anthony Volpe

C Austin Wells

LF Jasson Dominguez

3B Oswald Cabrera

SP: Will Warren

Baltimore Orioles (Home Team):

CF Cedric Mullins

SS Gunnar Henderson

C Adley Rutschman

DH Ryan O'Hearn

RF Ramon Laureano

LF Heston Kjerstad

3B Jordan Westburg

1B Ryan Mountcastle

2B Jackson Holliday

SP: Tomoyuki Sugano

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds

St. Louis Cardinals (Away Team):

LF Lars Nootbaar

1B Willson Contreras

2B Brendan Donovan

3B Nolan Arenado

DH Nolan Gorman

RF Jordan Walker

CF Victor Scott

C Pedro Pages

SS Masyn Winn

SP: Andre Pallante

Cincinnati Reds (Home Team):

CF TJ Friedl

2B Matt McLain

SS Elly De La Cruz

DH Austin Hays

LF Gavin Lux

3B Noelvi Marte

RF Jake Fraley

1B Spencer Steer

C Jose Trevino

SP: Nick Martinez

Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers

Oakland Athletics (Away Team):

RF Lawrence Butler

LF Brent Rooker

C Shea Langeliers

1B Tyler Soderstrom

SS Jacob Wilson

CF JJ Bleday

DH Nick Kurtz

3B Gio Urshela

2B Luis Urias

SP: JP Sears

Texas Rangers (Home Team):

CF Kevin Pillar

LF Wyatt Langford

3B Josh Jung

RF Adolis Garcia

2B Marcus Semien

1B Jake Burger

DH Jonah Heim

C Kyle Higashioka

SS Nick Ahmed

SP: Patrick Corbin

Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros

Detroit Tigers (Away Team):

2B Gleyber Torres

DH Kerry Carpenter

1B Spencer Torkelson

LF Riley Greene

RF Zach McKinstry

C Dillon Dingler

3B Jace Jung

SS Trey Sweeney

CF Javier Baez

SP: Jack Flaherty

Houston Astros (Home Team):

LF Jose Altuve

3B Isaac Paredes

DH Yordan Alvarez

1B Christian Walker

SS Jeremy Pena

2B Brendan Rodgers

C Yainer Diaz

RF Cam Smith

CF Jake Meyers

SP: Ronel Blanco

Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies

Atlanta Braves (Away Team):

LF Alex Verdugo

3B Austin Riley

DH Marcell Ozuna

1B Matt Olson

2B Ozzie Albies

CF Michael Harris

C Sean Murphy

RF Eli White

SS Nick Allen

SP: Bryce Elder

Colorado Rockies (Home Team):

CF Brenton Doyle

RF Nick Martini

3B Ryan McMahon

DH Hunter Goodman

LF Jordan Beck

1B Michael Toglia

C Jacob Stallings

2B Adael Amador

SS Kyle Farmer

SP: Ryan Feltner

Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Miami Marlins (Away Team):

SS Xavier Edwards

LF Jesus Sanchez

RF Kyle Stowers

1B Matt Mervis

3B Connor Norby

DH Avisaíl Ramirez

2B Otto Lopez

CF Dane Myers

C Liam Hicks

SP: Edward Cabrera

Los Angeles Dodgers (Home Team):

DH Shohei Ohtani

SS Mookie Betts

1B Freddie Freeman

RF Teoscar Hernandez

LF Michael Conforto

C Will Smith

3B Max Muncy

2B Tommy Edman

CF Andy Pages

SP: Dustin May

