MLB Starting Lineups for Monday, Pitching Matchups & Players to Watch | 28 April 2025

Today's games feature numerous players to watch, including Mets switch-hitter Francisco Lindor and Yankees superstar Aaron Judge. Orioles pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano takes his turn against the New York batting lineup. The strong Dodgers lineup, comprised of stars Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, welcome the Marlins.
In the National League, the New York Mets host the Washington Nationals. In the American League, Cleveland Guardians visit Minnesota to face the Twins and the Yankees are on the road to take on Baltimore Orioles.
New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals
New York Mets (Away Team):
SS Francisco Lindor
RF Juan Soto
1B Pete Alonso
LF Brandon Nimmo
3B Mark Vientos
DH Jesse Winker
C Francisco Alvarez
2B Jeff McNeil
CF Tyrone Taylor
SP: Griffin Canning
Washington Nationals (Home Team):
SS CJ Abrams
LF James Wood
2B Luis Garcia
C Keibert Ruiz
1B Nathaniel Lowe
DH Josh Bell
RF Dylan Crews
3B Jose Tena
CF Jacob Young
SP: Trevor Williams
Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians
Minnesota Twins (Away Team):
2B Edouard Julien
CF Byron Buxton
RF Trevor Larnach
SS Carlos Correa
1B Ty France
C Ryan Jeffers
3B Brooks Lee
LF Harrison Bader
DH Jonah Bride
SP: Bailey Ober
Cleveland Guardians (Home Team):
LF Steven Kwan
RF Nolan Jones
3B Jose Ramirez
DH Kyle Manzardo
1B Carlos Santana
2B Gabriel Arias
CF Angel Martinez
C Bo Naylor
SS Brayan Rocchio
SP: Gavin Williams
New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles
New York Yankees (Away Team):
DH Ben Rice
RF Aaron Judge
CF Cody Bellinger
1B Paul Goldschmidt
2B Jazz Chisholm
SS Anthony Volpe
C Austin Wells
LF Jasson Dominguez
3B Oswald Cabrera
SP: Will Warren
Baltimore Orioles (Home Team):
CF Cedric Mullins
SS Gunnar Henderson
C Adley Rutschman
DH Ryan O'Hearn
RF Ramon Laureano
LF Heston Kjerstad
3B Jordan Westburg
1B Ryan Mountcastle
2B Jackson Holliday
SP: Tomoyuki Sugano
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds
St. Louis Cardinals (Away Team):
LF Lars Nootbaar
1B Willson Contreras
2B Brendan Donovan
3B Nolan Arenado
DH Nolan Gorman
RF Jordan Walker
CF Victor Scott
C Pedro Pages
SS Masyn Winn
SP: Andre Pallante
Cincinnati Reds (Home Team):
CF TJ Friedl
2B Matt McLain
SS Elly De La Cruz
DH Austin Hays
LF Gavin Lux
3B Noelvi Marte
RF Jake Fraley
1B Spencer Steer
C Jose Trevino
SP: Nick Martinez
Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers
Oakland Athletics (Away Team):
RF Lawrence Butler
LF Brent Rooker
C Shea Langeliers
1B Tyler Soderstrom
SS Jacob Wilson
CF JJ Bleday
DH Nick Kurtz
3B Gio Urshela
2B Luis Urias
SP: JP Sears
Texas Rangers (Home Team):
CF Kevin Pillar
LF Wyatt Langford
3B Josh Jung
RF Adolis Garcia
2B Marcus Semien
1B Jake Burger
DH Jonah Heim
C Kyle Higashioka
SS Nick Ahmed
SP: Patrick Corbin
Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros
Detroit Tigers (Away Team):
2B Gleyber Torres
DH Kerry Carpenter
1B Spencer Torkelson
LF Riley Greene
RF Zach McKinstry
C Dillon Dingler
3B Jace Jung
SS Trey Sweeney
CF Javier Baez
SP: Jack Flaherty
Houston Astros (Home Team):
LF Jose Altuve
3B Isaac Paredes
DH Yordan Alvarez
1B Christian Walker
SS Jeremy Pena
2B Brendan Rodgers
C Yainer Diaz
RF Cam Smith
CF Jake Meyers
SP: Ronel Blanco
Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies
Atlanta Braves (Away Team):
LF Alex Verdugo
3B Austin Riley
DH Marcell Ozuna
1B Matt Olson
2B Ozzie Albies
CF Michael Harris
C Sean Murphy
RF Eli White
SS Nick Allen
SP: Bryce Elder
Colorado Rockies (Home Team):
CF Brenton Doyle
RF Nick Martini
3B Ryan McMahon
DH Hunter Goodman
LF Jordan Beck
1B Michael Toglia
C Jacob Stallings
2B Adael Amador
SS Kyle Farmer
SP: Ryan Feltner
Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
Miami Marlins (Away Team):
SS Xavier Edwards
LF Jesus Sanchez
RF Kyle Stowers
1B Matt Mervis
3B Connor Norby
DH Avisaíl Ramirez
2B Otto Lopez
CF Dane Myers
C Liam Hicks
SP: Edward Cabrera
Los Angeles Dodgers (Home Team):
DH Shohei Ohtani
SS Mookie Betts
1B Freddie Freeman
RF Teoscar Hernandez
LF Michael Conforto
C Will Smith
3B Max Muncy
2B Tommy Edman
CF Andy Pages
SP: Dustin May