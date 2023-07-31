MLB Trade Deadline 2023: Atlanta Braves acquire Nicky Lopez from Kansas City Royals

The MLB trade deadline has once again brought about some exciting moves, and one notable trade that caught attention of baseball fans is the acquisition of Nicky Lopez by the Atlanta Braves from the Kansas City Royals. In exchange for Lopez, the Royals received left-hander Taylor Hearn.

The addition of Nicky Lopez is expected to strengthen the Braves’ bench significantly. Known for his exceptional defensive skills, Lopez brings versatility to the team, having experience playing at second base, shortstop, and third base. While his hitting numbers haven’t been remarkable in recent season, his overall career performance has been steady, with a .248 batting average, . 311 OBP, and .317 slugging percentage. Additionally, his ability to get on base has improved this season, with a walk rate of 11.2%, showing signs of growth in his offensive game.

At 28 years old, Lopez is in his prime and will be a valuable asset to the Braves’ roster. Both teams involved in the trade have players who are set to become free agents in 2026, so the trade ensures they get something valuable in return for players who might otherwise leave during free agency.

Who will the Royals receive in exchange for Nicky Lopez?

On the other side of the trade, the Kansas City Royals receive Taylor Hearn, a left-handed pitcher. Hearn brings depth to the Royals’ pitching staff and has shown promise as a reliever. Though he struggled at times in his MLB career, he possesses a powerful fastball, averaging around 96 mph, and has the potential to become an effective reliever with further development.

The Royals will receive Taylor Hearn as part of the trade for Nicky Lopez.

For the Royals, this trade also allows them to focus on their young infield prospects, with rising stars Bobby Witt Jr. and Maikel Garcia as part of their core. The team can now rely on solid contributors like Michael Massey, Nick Pratto, and Vinnie Pasquantino to fill the void left by Lopez’s departure.

Overall, this trade marks a significant move for both teams as they position themselves for the rest of the season and beyond. It will be interesting to see how Nicky Lopez fits into the Atlanta Braves’ lineup and how Taylor Hearn develops in his new role with the Kansas City Royals. As the MLB season progresses, fans can expect more exciting trades and roster changes leading up to the playoff race.

